Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-23 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hawks rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

