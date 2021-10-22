Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolls like thunder over Iowa City West 41-20

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Iowa City West 41-20 on October 22 in Iowa football.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 7-3 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense moved to a 14-6 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
The third quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 27-13 lead over Iowa City West.
Lede AI Sports Desk
