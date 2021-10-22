 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolls like thunder over Iowa City West 41-20
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolls like thunder over Iowa City West 41-20

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Iowa City West 41-20 on October 22 in Iowa football.

Recently on October 8 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City in a football game . Click here for a recap

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 7-3 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved to a 14-6 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

The third quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 27-13 lead over Iowa City West.

