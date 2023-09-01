Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed the final advantage in a 36-35 extra time victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Spartans got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

