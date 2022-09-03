Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flexes stout defense to thwart Dubuque Hempstead 42-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley as it controlled Dubuque Hempstead's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.