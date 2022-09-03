 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flexes stout defense to thwart Dubuque Hempstead 42-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley as it controlled Dubuque Hempstead's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 35-0 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

