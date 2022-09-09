Bettendorf Pleasant Valley comes up clutch in OT against Marion Linn-Mar 14-7

Overtime was winning time for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley as it spilled Marion Linn-Mar 14-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

