Bettendorf Pleasant Valley comes up clutch in OT against Marion Linn-Mar 14-7

Overtime was winning time for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley as it spilled Marion Linn-Mar 14-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with September 10, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
