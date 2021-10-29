Bettendorf Pleasant Valley bounces Cedar Falls in up-and-down tilt 42-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 15, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls took on Bettendorf on October 15 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 21-0 lead over the Tigers.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's rule showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.