Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blitzes Bettendorf in dominating victory 44-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 44-14 win over Bettendorf at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on September 30 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 21-0 lead over Bettendorf.
The Spartans fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steamrolled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf faced off on October 1, 2021 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 16, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on September 16 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.