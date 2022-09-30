Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blitzes Bettendorf in dominating victory 44-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 44-14 win over Bettendorf at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on September 30 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 21-0 lead over Bettendorf.

The Spartans fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steamrolled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.

