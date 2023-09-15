Bettendorf topped Marion Linn-Mar 21-14 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Bettendorf jumped in front of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West.

