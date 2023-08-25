Bettendorf knocked off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 30-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 16-3 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Bulldogs fought to a 30-10 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.

