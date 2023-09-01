Bettendorf's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 21-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Bulldogs opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Bettendorf jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

