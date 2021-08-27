Bellevue delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Goose Lake Northeast 19-12

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bellevue wore a victory shine after clipping Goose Lake Northeast 19-12 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.
Bellevue's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-6 points differential.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
Bellevue opened with a 7-6 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
