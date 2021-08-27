 Skip to main content
Bellevue delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Goose Lake Northeast 19-12
Mighty close, mighty fine, Bellevue wore a victory shine after clipping Goose Lake Northeast 19-12 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Bellevue's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-6 points differential.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

Bellevue opened with a 7-6 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

