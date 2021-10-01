 Skip to main content
Anamosa overcomes Tipton in competitive affair 16-14
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Anamosa passed in a 16-14 victory at Tipton's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Tipton squared up on Monticello in a football game . For more, click here.

Tipton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Anamosa 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders remained on top of the Tigers through a scoreless second and third quarters.

The Raiders' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with an 8-0 scoring edge over the Tigers.

