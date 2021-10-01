Anamosa overcomes Tipton in competitive affair 16-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Anamosa passed in a 16-14 victory at Tipton's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Tipton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Anamosa 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders remained on top of the Tigers through a scoreless second and third quarters.
The Raiders' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with an 8-0 scoring edge over the Tigers.
