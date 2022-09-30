 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Anamosa chalks up convincing victory over Tipton 35-13

  • 0

Anamosa lit up the scoreboard on September 30 to propel past Tipton for a 35-13 victory in Iowa high school football on September 30

Anamosa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tipton through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a tight 14-7 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Anamosa and Tipton played in a 16-14 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News