Anamosa chalks up convincing victory over Tipton 35-13

Anamosa lit up the scoreboard on September 30 to propel past Tipton for a 35-13 victory in Iowa high school football on September 30

Anamosa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tipton through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a tight 14-7 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the final quarter.

