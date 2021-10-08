Aledo Mercer County tackles Woodhull Al/Cam 64-6

Aledo Mercer County didn't tinker around with Woodhull Al/Cam. A 64-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
Aledo Mercer County opened with a 16-6 advantage over Woodhull Al/Cam through the first quarter.
Aledo Mercer County's offense pulled ahead to a 48-6 lead over Woodhull Al/Cam at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Recently on September 25 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Knoxville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
