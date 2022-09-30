Aledo Mercer County storms back to knock off Princeville 51-14

Aledo Mercer County overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 51-14 win against Princeville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Princeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over Aledo Mercer County as the first quarter ended.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 36-14 lead over Princeville.

The Golden Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Princes 15-0 in the last stanza.

