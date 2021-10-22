Aledo Mercer County plants its flag on Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18

Aledo Mercer County broke out to an early lead and topped Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18 during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 16-0 lead over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Aledo Mercer County's domination showed as it carried a 28-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
