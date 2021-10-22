 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aledo Mercer County plants its flag on Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18
0 Comments

Aledo Mercer County plants its flag on Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County broke out to an early lead and topped Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 16-0 lead over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Aledo Mercer County's domination showed as it carried a 28-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Woodhull Al/Cam in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News