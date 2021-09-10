 Skip to main content
Aledo Mercer County overcomes Monmouth United's lead, then earns win 40-26
Aledo Mercer County overcomes Monmouth United's lead, then earns win 40-26

Monmouth United dented the scoreboard first, but Aledo Mercer County responded to earn a 40-26 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Aledo Mercer County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-26 lead over Monmouth United.

The Red Storm came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at intermission over the Golden Eagles.

The start wasn't the problem for Monmouth United, who began with a 12-8 edge over Aledo Mercer County through the end of the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Farmington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

