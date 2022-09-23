 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aledo Mercer County hustles by Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 48-28

Aledo Mercer County called "game" in the waning moments of a 48-28 defeat of Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 16-7 lead over Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield.

The Golden Eagles registered a 40-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on September 9 , Aledo Mercer County squared off with Monmouth United in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

