Aledo Mercer County hustles by Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 48-28

Aledo Mercer County called "game" in the waning moments of a 48-28 defeat of Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 16-7 lead over Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield.

The Golden Eagles registered a 40-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

