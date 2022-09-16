Aledo Mercer County finds its footing in sprinting past Abingdon-Avon 59-7

Aledo Mercer County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-7 win over Abingdon-Avon in Illinois high school football on September 16.
Aledo Mercer County opened with a 20-7 advantage over Abingdon-Avon through the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense pulled in front for a 34-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.
Aledo Mercer County roared to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Golden Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.
