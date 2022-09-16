 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County finds its footing in sprinting past Abingdon-Avon 59-7

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-7 win over Abingdon-Avon in Illinois high school football on September 16.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 20-7 advantage over Abingdon-Avon through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense pulled in front for a 34-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Aledo Mercer County roared to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

Recently on September 2 , Aledo Mercer County squared off with Knoxville in a football game . For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News