Aledo Mercer County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-7 win over Abingdon-Avon in Illinois high school football on September 16.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 20-7 advantage over Abingdon-Avon through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense pulled in front for a 34-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Aledo Mercer County roared to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.