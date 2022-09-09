 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County blanks Monmouth United in shutout performance 28-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aledo Mercer County squeeze Monmouth United 28-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

The Golden Eagles registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Storm.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United played in a 40-26 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News