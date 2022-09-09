Aledo Mercer County blanks Monmouth United in shutout performance 28-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aledo Mercer County squeeze Monmouth United 28-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois high school football action on September 9.
The Golden Eagles registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Storm.
Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.
The last time Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United played in a 40-26 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
