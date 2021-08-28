 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absolutely nothing: East Moline United Township drops a goose egg on Chicago Lindblom 46-0
0 Comments

Absolutely nothing: East Moline United Township drops a goose egg on Chicago Lindblom 46-0

  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when East Moline United Township stuffed Chicago Lindblom 46-0 to the tune of a shutout on August 28 in Illinois football.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive third and fourth quarters.

East Moline United Township's offense pulled ahead to a 46-0 lead over Chicago Lindblom at halftime.

The Panthers took charge in front of the Eagles 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News