Absolutely nothing: East Moline United Township drops a goose egg on Chicago Lindblom 46-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when East Moline United Township stuffed Chicago Lindblom 46-0 to the tune of a shutout on August 28 in Illinois football.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive third and fourth quarters.
East Moline United Township's offense pulled ahead to a 46-0 lead over Chicago Lindblom at halftime.
The Panthers took charge in front of the Eagles 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
