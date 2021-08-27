Absolutely nothing: Davenport Assumption drops a goose egg on Rock Island Alleman 62-0

Davenport Assumption unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 62-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Davenport Assumption and Rock Island Alleman were engaged in a huge affair at 62-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Davenport Assumption opened a monstrous 55-0 gap over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.
Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
