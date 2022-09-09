Abracadabra: Taylor Ridge Rockridge makes Port Byron Riverdale's offense disappear 2-0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 2-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

