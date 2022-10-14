 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Abracadabra: Marion Linn-Mar makes Davenport Central's offense disappear 72-0

Marion Linn-Mar sent Davenport Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 72-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Davenport Central squared off with October 15, 2021 at Davenport Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Davenport Central squared off with Iowa City West in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

