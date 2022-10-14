Abracadabra: Marion Linn-Mar makes Davenport Central's offense disappear 72-0

Marion Linn-Mar sent Davenport Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 72-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Davenport Central squared off with October 15, 2021 at Davenport Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 30, Davenport Central squared off with Iowa City West in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
