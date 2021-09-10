 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abingdon-Avon mows down Cambridge 52-14
0 Comments

Abingdon-Avon mows down Cambridge 52-14

  • 0

Abingdon-Avon handled Cambridge 52-14 in an impressive showing in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

The Tornadoes stomped on to a 52-6 bulge over the Vikings as the fourth quarter began.

The Tornadoes fought to a 46-6 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.

The Tornadoes darted in front of the Vikings 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News