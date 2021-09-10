Abingdon-Avon mows down Cambridge 52-14

Abingdon-Avon handled Cambridge 52-14 in an impressive showing in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
The Tornadoes stomped on to a 52-6 bulge over the Vikings as the fourth quarter began.
The Tornadoes fought to a 46-6 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
The Tornadoes darted in front of the Vikings 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
