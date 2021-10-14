A quick early edge gooses Davenport Assumption to win over Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21

Davenport Assumption started fast, and it was a good thing in a 28-21 victory where Vinton-Shellsburg refused to fold for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
Recently on October 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 16-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg.
Davenport Assumption's offense thundered to a 22-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's reign showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Vinton-Shellsburg fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Davenport Assumption would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.