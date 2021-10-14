 Skip to main content
A quick early edge gooses Davenport Assumption to win over Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21
A quick early edge gooses Davenport Assumption to win over Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21

Davenport Assumption started fast, and it was a good thing in a 28-21 victory where Vinton-Shellsburg refused to fold for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Recently on October 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 16-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg.

Davenport Assumption's offense thundered to a 22-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption's reign showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vinton-Shellsburg fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Davenport Assumption would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

