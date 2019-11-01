KEWANEE -- All throughout the week leading up to today's Class 4A playoff opener, the Kewanee football team was in a "What if?" situation.
As the Chicago Teachers Union strike went on, the Boilermakers were wondering if their scheduled first-round home playoff game with Chicago Agricultural Science would go on as scheduled.
With top-seeded and unbeaten Coal City also set to host a Chicago Public League opponent (Phoenix), had both the Boilers and the Coalers gone to the second round with forfeit wins, Kewanee would have lost the home game it had been looking forward to in a big way.
But with the strike's settlement on Thursday, the eighth-seeded Boilermakers (6-3) will welcome No. 9 Ag Science (6-2) to KHS Stadium for their first home playoff game since 1999, the year the Boilers reached the 3A quarterfinals.
"Everyone's very excited around school that we get to play (today at 1 p.m.)," said Kewanee coach Brad Swanson. "We've been talking about this all week, the first home playoff game in 20 years. That's been thrown around a lot. The kids realize it, the administration realizes it, the community realizes it.
"This is very good; there's a lot of excitement. Everyone's happy and ready to play football, and hopefully we come away with the victory."
Even with the uncertainity surrounding today's opening-round game, Swanson and his coaching staff thought it best not to alter the team's weekly routine in any way, shape or form.
"This past Monday, we said we're preparing like it's game week, like we're going to be playing," he stated. "We practiced at the same exact times, and said we would continue to prepare until we heard any different. As coaches, we had a good sense of what we were doing by not changing anything."
With game day now a definite for the Boilermakers, Swanson feels that it will come down to the fundamentals if his team is to post its first playoff win since '99. Among the offensive standouts for Kewanee are quarterback Will Bruno, top receiver Kavon Russell and running back Tayvian Taylor.
"Blocking and tackling, it always come back to that," he said. "Taking care of the ball is always big in the playoffs. If we can control the clock and not turn it over, we'll be just fine."