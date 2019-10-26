Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its pairings for the first round of the football playoffs.
Included were local qualifiers Bettendorf (4A) and North Scott (3A).
Bettendorf (7-2) will open at Linn-Mar (6-3) next Friday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs were a district runner-up while the Lions claimed their district title.
North Scott (8-1) welcomes Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1), the back-to-back 3A state champion, to Lancer Stadium next Friday. Both teams' only loss during the regular season was to Western Dubuque.
Here is a look at the complete pairings for the six classes. The four bracket winners in each class will advance to the UNI-Dome for the semifinals. At that point, it will be re-seeded based on the Ratings Percentage Index figures.
Class 4A
First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)
Bracket A
Indianola (6-3) at #1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at Waukee (6-3)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at #2 Cedar Falls (9-0)
Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)
Bracket C
Urbandale (6-3) at #4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at #3 Dowling Catholic (8-1)
Ankeny (6-3) at Southeast Polk (7-2)
Class 3A
First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at #1 Solon (9-0)
Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (7-2) at #2 Western Dubuque (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
Bracket C
Carlisle (7-2) at #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (7-2) at Norwalk (8-1)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (6-3) at #3 C.B. Lewis Central (8-1)
Harlan (7-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)
Class 2A
First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)
Bracket A
Tipton (6-3) at #1 Waukon (9-0)
Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (6-3) at #2 Clear Lake (9-0)
Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Bracket C
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at #3 Algona (9-0)
Greene County (8-1) at Des Moines Christian (8-1)
Bracket D
West Marshall (6-3) at #4 OABCIG (9-0)
PCM, Monroe (7-2) at Benton Community (8-1)
Class 1A
First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)
Bracket A
Pella Christian (5-4) at #1 Van Meter (9-0)
Mount Ayr (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Bracket B
North Linn (7-2) at #2 West Branch (9-0)
Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)
Bracket C
Panorama (8-1) at #4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)
Bracket D
Underwood (8-1) at #3 West Sioux (8-1)
Western Christian (8-1) at Treynor (9-0)
Class A
First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at #1 West Hancock (9-0)
Tri-Center (6-3) at South O'Brien (8-1)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (7-2) at #2 MFL MarMac (9-0)
Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (5-4) at #4 North Tama (9-0)
Westwood (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at #3 St. Ansgar (9-0)
Earlham (8-1) at BGM, Brooklyn (8-1)
Eight-player
First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at #1 Audubon (9-1)
CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lamoni (8-1)
Bracket B
Rockford (7-2) at #2 Turkey Valley (9-0)
Midland (7-2) at HLV, Victor (7-2)
Bracket C
East Mills (7-2) at #4 Remsen St. Mary's (9-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)
Bracket D
New London (7-2) at #2 Don Bosco (9-0)
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)