ILLINOIS:
Here are the preseason rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters:
Class 8A
School Pt
1. Wilmette Loyola (10) 127
2. Lincoln-Way East (3) 119
3. Maine South 93
4. Naperville Central 85
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 73
6. Chicago Marist 44
7. Gurnee Warren 42
8. Edwardsville 33
9. Minooka 27
10. Barrington 21
-- Others receiving votes: Oswego 18, Lincolnshire Stevenson 8, Bolingbrook 7, Hinsdale Central 6, Oak Park River Forest 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Huntley 2.
Class 7A
School Pt
1. LaGrange Nazareth (11) 123
2. Batavia (1) 113
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 92
4. St. Charles North 89
5. Chicago Brother Rice (1) 80
6. Glenbard West 48
7. Wheaton Warrenville South 35
8. Willowbrook 34
9. Lake Zurich 31
10. Machesney Park Harlem 15
-- Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Rolling Meadows 9, DeKalb 8, Arlington Heights Hersey 7, Glenbard East 5, Rockton Hononegah 4, Normal Community 4, Lisle Benet 3, Maine West 2, Plainfield North 2, Lincoln Way West 1.
Class 6A
School Pts
1. Oak Lawn Richards (3) 112
2. Cary-Grove (7) 107
3. Chicago Phillips 93
4. Chicago Simeon (3) 90
5. Crete-Monee 81
6. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1) 67
7. Antioch 52
8. Washington 45
9. New Lenox Providence 36
10. Normal West 29
-- Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 26, Lemont 9, Springfield 7, Peoria Central 6, Kaneland 4, Lake Forest 4, Rock Island 1, Yorkville 1.
Class 5A
School Pts
1. East St. Louis (11) 114
(tie) Joliet Catholic (3) 114
3. Lombard Montini 107
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 77
5. Hillcrest 66
6. Sycamore 44
7. Sterling 43
8. Rockford Boylan 42
9. Chicago St. Rita 38
10. Metamora 26
-- Others receiving votes: Cahokia 25, Highland 23, Mascoutah 14, Decatur MacArthur 12, Chicago Payton 5, Burbank St. Laurence 4, Chicago Solorio Academy 3, Marion 3, Evergreen Park 3, Morris 3, Kankakee 2, Champaign Central 1, Springfield Southeast 1.
Class 4A
School Pts
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (10) 122
2. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (2) 111
3. Rochester (1) 110
4. Coal City (1) 102
5. Richmond-Burton 62
6. Marengo 40
7. Columbia 31
8. Taylorville 30
9. Effingham 23
(tie) Genoa-Kingston 23
-- Others receiving votes: Johnsburg 22, Murphysboro 22, Stillman Valley 20, Pontiac 13, Woodstock Marian 7, Herscher 9, Geneseo 7, Dixon 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 3, Wheaton St. Francis 3, Paris 2, Mt. Zion 2, Tolono Unity 1, Breese Central 1.
Class 3A
School Pts
1. Byron (8) 125
2. Monticello (2) 104
3. Eureka (2) 81
4. Williamsville 76
5. Carlinville 54
6. Wilmington (1) 53
7. Princeton 47
8. Fairfield 33
9. Lisle 26
10. Beardstown 21
-- Others receiving votes: Farmington 20, Nashville 14, Pana 10, Monmouth-Roseville 10, Greenville 10, Peotone 8, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Rock Island Alleman 7, Breese Mater Dei 4, Anna-Jonesboro 2, Pleasant Plains 2, Vandalia 1.
Class 2A
School Pts
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6) 108
2. Maroa-Forsyth (4) 96
3. Clifton Central (1) 82
4. Decatur St. Teresa 65
5. Sterling Newman 54
6. Eastland-Pearl City (1) 52
7. Bismarck-Henning 48
8. Orion 45
9. Downs Tri-Valley 40
10. Fieldcrest 26
-- Others receiving votes: Carthage Illini West 15, Rockridge 9, Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Mercer County 4, Chicago Orr 3, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Auburn 2, Eldorado 1.
Class 1A
School Pts
1. Forreston (4) 98
2. Lena-Winslow (5) 84
(tie) Tuscola (1) 84
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) 51
5. Camp Point Central 49
6. Argenta-Oreana 44
7. Aurora Christian 40
8. Dakota 37
9. Athens 33
10. Annawan-Wethersfield 24
-- Others receiving votes: Chicago Hope Academy 23, Arcola 19, Ottawa Marquette 17, Carrollton 14, Concord Triopia 12, Mt. Sterling Brown County 8, Fisher 7, Fulton 6, Princeville 5, Milledgeville 2, Madison 2, Morrison 1.
===
IOWA:
Note: The first media vote for Iowa High School football rankings is Sept. 1.