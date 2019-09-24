ILLINOIS:
Here are the fifth set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 24.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (4-0) 128 1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1) (4-0) 115 2
3. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 91 4
4. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 66 5
5. Wilmette Loyola (2-2) 62 3
(tie) Niles Notre Dame (4-0) 62 9
7. Minooka (4-0) 55 7
8. Oswego (4-0) 36 8
9. Naperville Neuqua Valley (3-1) 35 NR
10. Bolingbrook (3-1) 24 6
-- Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 22, South Elgin 7, Barrington 6, Huntley 4, Oswego East 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (4-0) 128 1
2. LaGrange Nazareth (2) (3-1) 114 2
3. Glenbard West (4-0) 98 3
4. Chicago Phillips (2) (4-0) 84 2 (In 6A)
5. Batavia (3-1) 74 5
6. Rockton Hononegah (4-0) 49 6
7. Chicago Brother Rice (3-1) 46 8
8. Arlington Heights Hersey (4-0) 36 9
9. Rolling Meadows (4-0) 34 7
10. Lisle Benet (4-0) 25 NR
-- Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 16, Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Normal Community 7, Hoffman Estates 4, Glenbard East 3, Hoffman Estates Conant 2, Algonquin Jacobs 2, Willowbrook 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Tinley Park Andrew 1, Fox Lake Grant 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (4) (4-0) 114 5
2. Crete-Monee (4) (4-0) 112 4
3. New Lenox Providence (1) (3-1) 75 3
4. Cary-Grove (1) (3-1) 72 1
5. Peoria Central (1) (4-0) 71 7
6. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 67 6
7. Chicago Simeon (3-0) 49 9
8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (3-1) 44 8
9. Yorkville (4-0) 40 10
10. Antioch (3-1) 20 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Antioch 20, Palos Heights Shepard 12, Lemont 6, Springfield 4, Normal West 3.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (15) (4-0) 150 1
2. Lombard Montini (3-1) 121 3
3. Sterling (4-0) 120 2
4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 95 4
5. Hillcrest (3-1) 85 6
6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-1) 65 7
7. Sycamore (4-0) 60 8
8. Chicago St. Rita (1-3) 35 5
9. Carbondale (4-0) 32 9
10. Marion (4-0) 20 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 18, Kankakee 9, Cahokia 7, Aurora Marmion 5, Troy Triad 2, Morris 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (13) (4-0) 130 1
2. Rochester (4-0) 110 2
3. Coal City (4-0) 106 3
4. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 85 4
5. Stillman Valley (4-0) 63 6
6. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (2-2) 54 5
7. Columbia (4-0) 52 7
8. Genoa-Kingston (4-0) 47 8
9. Effingham (4-0) 37 9
10. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (4-0) 9 NR
(tie) Mt. Zion (4-0) 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Taylorville 7, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Woodstock Marian 2, Tolono Unity 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (8) (4-0) 137 1un
2. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 132 2
3. Byron (3-1) 109 3
4. Beardstown (4-0) 97 4
5. Nashville (4-0) 76 5
6. Fairfield (4-0) 71 6
7. Vandalia (4-0) 68 7
8. Lisle (3-1) 32 9
9. Eureka (3-1) 28 8
10. Pana (4-0) 24 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Monticello 14, Greenville 8, Peotone 7, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Breese Mater Dei 2, DuQuoin 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Clifton Central (9) (4-0) 105 3
2. Fieldcrest (4-0) 93 8
3. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (4-0) 92 5
4. Sterling Newman (1) (4-0) 91 4
5. Maroa-Forsyth (3-1) 68 2
(tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-1) 68 1
7. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 58 6
8. Knoxville (4-0) 45 9
9. Orion (3-1) 11 7
10. Auburn (3-1) 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Sesser-Valier 8, Eldorado 7, Red Bud 4, West Carroll 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (8) (4-0) 112 1
2. Lena-Winslow (4) (4-0) 105 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-0) 96 3
4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 73 5
5. Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0) 67 6
6. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 52 7
7. Aurora Christian (3-1) 41 4
8. Carrollton (4-0) 40 8
9. Arcola (3-1) 21 10
10. Princeville (4-0) 13 NR
(tie) Freeport Aquin (4-0) 13 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Watseka 11, Athens 9, Tuscola 3, Morrison 2, Chicago Hope Academy 2.
---
IOWA:
Here are the fourth set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 23.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 4-0 89 1
2. Cedar Falls (1) 4-0 80 3
3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1 72 4
4. Fort Dodge 4-0 50 6
5. Ankeny Centennial 3-1 46 2
6. Bettendorf 3-1 45 5
(tie) Southeast Polk 3-1 45 7
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1 36 8
9. Ankeny 2-2 15 10
10. Marshalltown 4-0 5 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 4. Des Moines Roosevelt 3. Davenport North 2. Waterloo West 2. Johnston 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (5) 4-0 84 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 83 2
3. Solon 4-0 69 4
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 4-0 68 5
5. North Scott 3-1 39 3
6. Washington 4-0 37 6
7. Independence 4-0 32 9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0 26 8
9. Norwalk 3-1 20 10
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Keokuk 8. Carlisle 7. Harlan 4. Knoxville 2. Davenport Assumption 2. Glenwood 1. Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 4-0 89 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 4-0 76 2
3. Algona 4-0 67 3
4. Greene County 4-0 61 5
5. Waterloo Columbus 4-0 52 6
6. Des Moines Christian 4-0 43 7
7. Van Horne Benton 4-0 36 8
8. Spirit Lake 3-1 27 4
9. O-A-BCIG 4-0 21 T9
10. Monticello 4-0 8 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 7. Monroe PCM 6. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 1. Camanche 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 4-0 89 1
2. Dike-New Hartford 4-0 75 2
3. Van Meter 4-0 60 3
4. Inwood West Lyon (1) 4-0 56 5
5. West Branch 4-0 54 4
6. South Central Calhoun 4-0 51 6
7. Treynor 4-0 39 7
8. Hull Western Christian 4-0 28 9
9. Underwood 4-0 20 10
10. Troy Mills North Linn 4-0 6 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 5. Iowa City Regina 5. AC-GC 3. Mount Ayr 2. Panora Panorama 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 4-0 90 1
2. St. Ansgar 4-0 76 3
3. Traer North Tama 4-0 63 4
4. Sloan Westwood 4-0 53 5
5. Grundy Center 4-0 49 6
6. Brooklyn BGM 4-0 36 7
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 31 2
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-1 30 8
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4-0 26 9
10. Paullina South O'Brien 4-0 24 10
-- Others receiving votes: Earlham 5. Eldon Cardinal 4. Neola Tri-Center 4. Algona Garrigan 4.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 4-0 81 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 4-0 77 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4-0 74 3
4. Montezuma 4-0 48 5
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0 44 6
6. Lenox 5-0 39 7
7. Audubon 4-1 38 8
8. Easton Valley 4-0 26 NR
9. Harris-Lake Park 4-0 25 NR
10. Anita CAM 4-0 20 10
-- Others receiving votes: New London 13. Janesville 3. Springville 3. Newell-Fonda 2. HLV, Victor 1. Woodbine 1.