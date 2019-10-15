ILLINOIS:
Here are the eighth set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 15.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (10) (7-0) 100 1
2. Wilmette Loyola (5-2) 75 3
3. Gurnee Warren (7-0) 73 2
4. Niles Notre Dame (7-0) 70 4
5. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 51 6
6. Hinsdale Central (7-0) 47 5
(tie) Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-1) 47 7
8. Minooka (7-0) 33 8
9. Oswego (7-0) 19 9
10. Bolingbrook (6-1) 15 10
-- Others receiving votes: St. Charles East 10, South Elgin 5, Huntley 3, Maine South 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (7-0) 99 1
2. LaGrange Nazareth (1) (6-1) 85 2
3. Glenbard West (7-0) 79 3
4. Arlington Heights Hersey (7-0) 65 5
5. Chicago Phillips (6-1) 56 6
6. Rolling Meadows (7-0) 48 T7
7. Batavia (5-2) 41 4
8. Lisle Benet (6-1) 22 T7
9. Willowbrook (6-1) 21 NR
10. Normal Community (6-1) 15 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Tinley Park Andrew 5, DeKalb 4, Glenbard East 4, Fox Lake Grant 3, Hoffman Estates Conant 2, Chicago Brother Rice 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (9) (7-0) 108 1
2. Crete-Monee (1) (7-0) 95 2
3. Chicago Simeon (1) (5-1) 81 3
4. Cary-Grove (6-1) 68 4
5. Oak Lawn Richards (6-1) 62 5
6. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (6-1) 57 6
7. Antioch (6-1) 41 8
8. New Lenox Providence (5-2) 34 9
9. Yorkville (6-1) 22 7
10. Lemont (6-1) 15 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Normal West 10, Maple Park Kaneland 9, Peoria Central 3.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (12) (7-0) 120 1
2. Sterling (7-0) 102 2
3. Hillcrest (6-1) 81 4
3. Rockford Boylan (7-0) 81 3
5. Lombard Montini (5-2) 65 5
6. Sycamore (6-1) 62 6
7. Marion (7-0) 46 7
8. Chicago St. Rita (4-3) 34 8
9. Kankakee (6-1) 29 9
10. Carbondale (6-1) 17 10
-- Others receiving votes: Dunlap 8, Cahokia 6, Joliet Catholic 6, Burbank St. Laurence 3.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (11) (7-0) 119 1
2. Rochester (7-0) 106 2
3. Coal City (1) (7-0) 99 3
4. Richmond-Burton (7-0) 80 4
5. Stillman Valley (7-0) 64 5
6. Mt. Zion (7-0) 52 6
7. Effingham (7-0) 39 8
8. Columbia (7-0) 35 7
9. Genoa-Kingston (7-0) 23 10
10. Wheaton St. Francis (6-1) 19 9
-- Others receiving votes: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 16, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 5, Benton 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (9) (7-0) 124 1
2. Williamsville (4) (7-0) 121 2
3. Byron (6-1) 93 3
4. Beardstown (7-0) 85 4
5. Vandalia (7-0) 72 5
6. Nashville (7-0) 62 6
7. Fairfield (7-0) 50 7
8. Pana (7-0) 43 8
9. Princeton (6-1) 33 9
10. Eureka (6-1) 18 10
-- Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 9, Breese Mater Dei 3, Mt. Carmel 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fieldcrest (7) (7-0) 122 1
2. Clifton Central (5) (7-0) 116 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (6-1) 100 3
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-1) 90 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) 73 5
6. Knoxville (7-0) 67 6
7. Sterling Newman (6-1) 58 7
8. Bismarck-Henning (6-1) 46 8
9. Auburn (5-2) 24 9
10. West Carroll (5-2) 15 10
-- Others receiving votes: Flora 2, Chicago Orr 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (11) (7-0) 119 1
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (7-0) 103 3
3. Annawan-Wethersfield (7-0) 88 4
4. Morrison (7-0) 78 5
5. Ottawa Marquette (7-0) 64 6
6. Forreston (6-1) 55 2
7. Freeport Aquin (7-0) 53 7
8. Chicago Hope Academy (1) (6-1) 44 10
9. Camp Point Central (6-1) 31 8
10. Athens (5-2) 7 9
-- Others receiving votes: Tuscola 6, Carrollton 5, Fulton 2, Arcola 2, Kirkland Hiawatha 2, Princeville 1.
---
IOWA:
Here are the seventh set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 14.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (9) 7-0 99 1
2. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1 84 3
3. Cedar Falls (1) 7-0 82 2
4. Ankeny Centennial 6-1 71 4
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-1 62 6
6. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1 41 7
7. Southeast Polk 5-2 35 8
8. Bettendorf 5-2 30 5
9. Ankeny 4-3 20 9
10. Waukee 4-3 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3. Marion Linn-Mar 3. Sioux City East 2. Indianola 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Solon 7-0 87 3
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 75 2
4. Independence (1) 7-0 57 6
5. North Scott 6-1 56 5
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1 44 7
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-1 35 4
8. Norwalk 6-1 29 8
9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-1 23 9
10. Glenwood 6-1 16 NR
(tie) Washington 5-2 16 10
-- Others receiving votes: Harlan 11. Pella 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 7-0 98 1
2. Clear Lake (2) 7-0 89 2
3. Algona 7-0 78 3
4. Des Moines Christian 7-0 65 T5
5. Greene County 7-0 63 4
6. O-A BCIG 7-0 54 7
7. Waterloo Columbus 6-1 37 T5
8. State Center West Marshall 5-2 17 NR
9. Sioux Center 5-2 16 T10
10. Spirit Lake 5-2 11 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 8. Nevada 4. Tipton 4. Williamsburg 2. Monroe PCM 2. Camanche 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (7) 7-0 95 1
2. Van Meter (1) 7-0 88 2
3. Hull Western Christian (1) 7-0 75 4
4. Hawarden West Sioux 6-1 58 8
5. South Central Calhoun (1) 7-0 53 6
6. West Branch 7-0 50 5
(tie) Treynor 7-0 50 7
8. Inwood West Lyon 6-1 37 3
9. Sigourney-Keota 7-0 23 9
10. Iowa City Regina 6-1 15 10
-- Others receiving votes: Underwood 4. Panora Panorama 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (8) 7-0 98 1
2. St. Ansgar (2) 7-0 91 2
3. Traer North Tama 7-0 71 3
4. Grundy Center 6-1 59 5
5. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 7-0 58 4
6. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1 54 7
7. Earlham 6-1 42 8
8. Moville Woodbury Central 6-1 30 9
9. Brooklyn BGM 6-1 17 NR
10. Neola Tri-Center 4-3 8 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Paullina South O'Brien 5. Sloan Westwood 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Hinton 4. Calmar South Winneshiek 2. Belle Plaine 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 7-0 85 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 7-0 80 3
4. Audubon 7-1 67 4
5. Easton Valley 7-0 55 5
6. Anita CAM 7-0 51 6
7. Harris-Lake Park 6-1 33 8
(tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-1 33 7
9. Tabor Fremont Mills 4-1 16 NR
10. Lenox 7-1 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7. Janesville 5. Montezuma 3. Ackley AGWSR 3. Wyoming Midland 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2.