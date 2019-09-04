ILLINOIS:
Here are the second set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 4.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (1-0) 120 2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 98 5
3. Wilmette Loyola (0-1) 88 1
4. Gurnee Warren (1-0) 72 7
5. Chicago Marist (1-0) 69 6
6. Edwardsville (1-0) 49 8
7. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 43 NR
8. Minooka (1-0) 37 9
9. Maine South (0-1) 35 3
10. Oswego (1-0) 14 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Palatine Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville Neuqua Valley 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5) (1-0) 97 3
2. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 96 6
3. LaGrange Nazareth (5) (0-1) 95 1
4. Chicago Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 85 5
5. St. Charles North (1-0) 78 4
6. Batavia (0-1) 77 2
7. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 36 7
8. Moline (1-0) 27 NR
9. Rockton Hononegah (1-0) 14 NR
10. Rolling Meadows (1-0) 13 NR
(tie) DeKalb (1-0) 13 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Arlington Heights Hersey 4, Lisle Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Lawn Richards (7) (1-0) 104 1
2. Cary-Grove (3) (1-0) 90 2
(tie) Chicago Phillips (1) (1-0) 90 3
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1-0) 76 6
5. Crete-Monee (1-0) 61 5
6. New Lenox Providence (1-0) 56 9
7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 33 NR
8. Normal West (1-0) 30 10
9. Chicago Simeon (0-1) 29 4
10. Peoria Central (1-0) 20 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Maple Park Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (12) (1-0) 127 2
2. Lombard Montini (1) (1-0) 117 3
3. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) 92 4
4. Chicago St. Rita (1-0) 88 9
5. Sycamore (1-0) 81 6
6. Sterling (1-0) 51 7
(tie) Joliet Catholic (0-1) 51 1
8. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 40 8
9. Metamora (1-0) 23 10
10. Hillcrest (0-1) 22 5
-- Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, Burbank St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (8) (1-0) 105 1
2. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (1) (1-0) 97 2
3. Rochester (2) (1-0) 88 3
4. Coal City (1-0) 81 4
5. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 67 5
6. Columbia (1-0) 54 7
7. Taylorville (1-0) 29 8
8. Effingham (1-0) 26 T9
9. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 20 T9
10. Stillman Valley (1-0) 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, Wheaton St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (11) (1-0) 128 1
2. Eureka (2) (1-0) 103 3
3. Williamsville (1-0) 91 4
4. Monticello (1-0) 85 2
5. Wilmington (1-0) 69 6
6. Carlinville (1-0) 62 5
7. Princeton (1-0) 59 7
8. Lisle (1-0) 27 9
9. Beardstown (1-0) 26 10
10. Fairfield (1-0) 24 8
-- Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9) (1-0) 107 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 94 2
3. Clifton Central (1-0) 87 3
4. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (1-0) 81 4
5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 65 5
6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 48 7
7. Orion (1-0) 40 8
8. Fieldcrest (1-0) 32 10
9. Eastland-Pearl City (0-1) 18 6
10. Rockridge (1-0) 14 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Carthage Illini West 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (10) (1-0) 115 1
2. Lena-Winslow (2) (1-0) 104 T2
3. Tuscola (1-0) 95 T2
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 77 4
5. Camp Point Central (1-0) 69 5
6. Aurora Christian (1-0) 57 7
7. Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 42 10
8. Arcola (1-0) 37 NR
9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 19 NR
10. Carrollton (1-0) 17 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling Brown County 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Chicago Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.
===
IOWA:
Here are the first set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 2.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (7) 1-0 79 -
2. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 63 -
3. Cedar Falls (1) 1-0 61 -
4. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 60 -
5. Bettendorf 1-0 46 -
6. Waukee 0-1 38 -
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 26 -
8. Fort Dodge 1-0 17 -
(tie) Johnston 1-0 17 -
10. Ankeny 0-1 12 -
-- Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Iowa City West 5. Davenport North 3. Des Moines Lincoln 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 1-0 69 -
2. Epworth Western Dubuque (3) 1-0 66 -
3. Solon (1) 1-0 64 -
4. North Scott 1-0 63 -
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 1-0 57 -
6. Pella 1-0 29 -
7. Norwalk 1-0 18 -
8. Mount Pleasant 1-0 11 -
(tie) Washington 1-0 11 -
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 10 -
-- Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Spencer 8. Glenwood 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Harlan 5. Independence 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Oskaloosa 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (7) 1-0 79 -
2. Clear Lake 1-0 63 -
3. Algona 1-0 60 -
4. Spirit Lake (1) 1-0 47 -
5. Greene County 1-0 39 -
(tie) Monroe PCM 1-0 39 -
7. Williamsburg 1-0 22 -
8. Des Moines Christian 1-0 19 -
9. Boyden-Hull-RV 0-1 18 -
10. Cresco Crestwood 1-0 16 -
-- Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 12. Van Horne Benton 11. Carroll Kuemper 7. Southeast Valley 6. Tipton 1. West Liberty 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (6) 1-0 78 -
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 1-0 70 -
3. West Branch (1) 1-0 57 -
4. Van Meter 1-0 50 -
5. Inwood West Lyon 1-0 41 -
6. South Central Calhoun 1-0 36 -
7. Dyersville Beckman 1-0 24 -
8. Treynor 1-0 20 -
9. Emmetsburg 1-0 14 -
10. Mediapolis 1-0 13 -
-- Others receiving votes: Truro Interstate 35 12. Underwood 8. Pella Christian 4. Hull Western Christian 3. Iowa City Regina 3. Jesup 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2. Wapello 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2. Lake Mills 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (6) 1-0 76 -
2. St. Ansgar (1) 1-0 57 -
3. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56 -
4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 55 -
5. Sloan Westwood 1-0 39 -
6. Durant (1) 1-0 30 -
7. Traer North Tama 1-0 28 -
8. Alta 1-0 27 -
9. Grundy Center 1-0 16 -
10. Hudson 0-1 15 -
-- Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 14. Hinton 9. Algona Garrigan 9. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Alburnett 2. Southwest Valley 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (3) 1-0 72 -
2. Fremont Mills, Tabor (3) 1-0 68 -
3. New London (1) 1-0 58 -
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 1-0 55 -
5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 1-0 37 -
6. Marengo Iowa Valley 1-0 26 -
7. Montezuma 1-0 23 -
8. Newell-Fonda 1-0 21 -
9. Audubon 0-1 20 -
10. Northwood-Kensett 1-0 17 -
-- Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Dunlap Boyer Valley 4. Janesville 4. Anita CAM 3. Wayland WACO 3. Westside Ar-We-Va 2. Woodbine 2. Lenox 2. Glidden-Ralston 1. Central City 1. HLV, Victor 1.