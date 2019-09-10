{{featured_button_text}}
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-060a.jpg

Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

ILLINOIS:

Here are the third set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 10.

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (11) (2-0) 119 1

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 102 2

3. Wilmette Loyola (1) (1-1) 89 3

4. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 85 4

5. Chicago Marist (2-0) 68 5

6. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 55 7

7. Minooka (2-0) 44 8

8. Bolingbrook (2-0) 32 NR

9. Oswego (2-0) 29 10

10. Edwardsville (1-1) 15 6

-- Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 2, O'Fallon 1, Palatine Fremd 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (2-0) 113 1

2. Glenbard West (2-0) 93 2

3. LaGrange Nazareth (3) (2-0) 89 3

4. Chicago Brother Rice (1) (2-0) 83 4

5. Batavia (1-1) 61 6

6. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 56 7

7. Rockton Hononegah (2-0) 35 9

8. Rolling Meadows (2-0) 25 T10

9. DeKalb (2-0) 22 T10

10. Arlington Heights Hersey (2-0) 21 NR

-- Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Lisle Benet 10, Hoffman Estates Conant 6, Algonquin Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Oak Lawn Richards (10) (2-0) 124 1

2. Cary-Grove (3) (2-0) 110 T2

3. Chicago Phillips (2-0) 108 T2

4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2-0) 92 4

5. Crete-Monee (2-0) 69 5

6. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 64 7

7. New Lenox Providence (2-0) 56 6

8. Peoria Central (2-0) 34 10

9. Chicago Simeon (0-1) 30 9

10. Maple Park Kaneland (2-0) 9 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Bensenville Fenton 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (13) (2-0) 139 1

2. Lombared Montini (1) (2-0) 127 2

3. Sterling (2-0) 105 T6

4. Chicago St. Rita (1-1) 83 4

5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 79 8

6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-1) 60 3

7. Sycamore (1-1) 39 5

8. Hillcrest (1-1) 38 10

9. Joliet Catholic (0-2) 35 T6

10. Burbank St. Laurence (1-1) 16 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Chicago De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Troy Triad 2, Chicago Payton 1, Oak Park Fenwick 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (13) (2-0) 139 1

2. Rochester (2-0) 120 3

3. Coal City (1) (2-0) 117 4

4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 86 5

5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (1-1) 65 2

6. Columbia (2-0) 60 6

7. Stillman Valley (2-0) 51 10

8. Taylorville (2-0) 40 7

(tie) Effingham (2-0) 40 8

10. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 28 9

-- Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (10) (2-0) 143 3

2. Wilmington (5) (2-0) 134 5

3. Byron (1-1) 98 1

4. Lisle (2-0) 76 8

5. Beardstown (2-0) 61 9

6. Eureka (1-1) 52 2

7. Fairfield (2-0) 51 10

8. Nashville (2-0) 50 NR

9. Vandalia (2-0) 49 NR

10. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) 38 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 4, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12) (2-0) 135 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (2-0) 121 2

3. Clifton Central (2-0) 105 3

4. Sterling Newman (1) (2-0) 96 5

5. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 92 4

6. Bismarck-Henning (2-0) 68 6

7. Orion (2-0) 54 7

8. Fieldcrest (2-0) 42 8

9. Rockridge (2-0) 30 10

10. Knoxville (2-0) 9 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Carthage Illini West 1, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

1. Forreston (7) (2-0) 104 1

2. Lena-Winslow (4) (2-0) 100 2

3. Tuscola (2-0) 86 3

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 65 4

5. Aurora Christian (2-0) 57 6

6. Camp Point Central (2-0) 54 5

7. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 43 7

8. Arcola (1-1) 29 8

9. Ottawa Marquette (2-0) 26 9

10. Carrollton (2-0) 21 10

-- Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Mt. Sterling Brown County 5, Princeville 5, Freeport Aquin 3, Morrison 2.

---

IOWA:

Here are the second set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 10.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Valley (5) 2-0 91 4

2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 2-0 87 2

3. Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 80 3

4. West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 71 1

5. Bettendorf 2-0 67 5

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 45 7

7. Fort Dodge 2-0 40 T8

8. Ankeny 1-1 25 10

9. Southeast Polk 1-1 14 NR

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 9 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6. Sioux City East 4. Waukee 4. Dubuque Senior 3. Marshalltown 2. Waterloo West 1. Johnston 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 2-0 93 2

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 2-0 90 1

3. North Scott 2-0 73 4

4. Solon 2-0 68 3

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 65 5

6. Pella 2-0 56 6

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 23 10

(tie) Washington 2-0 23 T9

9. Glenwood 2-0 14 NR

(tie) Davenport Assumption 2-0 14 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Independence 10. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Harlan 2. Keokuk 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Carlisle 1. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (6) 2-0 95 1

2. Clear Lake (4) 2-0 93 2

3. Algona 2-0 78 3

4. Spirit Lake 2-0 62 4

5. Greene County 2-0 51 5

6. Waterloo Columbus 2-0 42 NR

7. Des Moines Christian 2-0 40 8

8. Van Horne Benton 2-0 24 NR

9. Cresco Crestwood 1-1 14 10

10. O-A1BCIG 2-0 10 NR

(tie) Monticello 2-0 10 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Williamsburg 5. Camanche 4. Carroll Kuemper 4. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3. Centerville 2. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawarden West Sioux (9) 2-0 99 1

2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 87 2

3. Van Meter 2-0 71 4

4. West Branch 2-0 70 3

5. Inwood West Lyon 2-0 55 5

6. South Central Calhoun 2-0 50 6

7. Treynor 2-0 40 8

8. Mediapolis 2-0 27 10

9. Hull Western Christian 2-0 21 NR

10. Underwood 2-0 13 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 7. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Pleasantville 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Jesup 1. Truro Interstate 35 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (10) 2-0 100 1

2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 78 3

3. St. Ansgar 2-0 76 2

4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 71 4

5. Sloan Westwood 2-0 60 5

6. Traer North Tama 2-0 42 7

7. Grundy Center 2-0 39 9

8. Brooklyn BGM 2-0 26 NR

9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 15 NR

10. Alta 1-1 11 8

-- Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7. Algona Garrigan 6. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Paullina South O'Brien 5. Neola Tri-Center 4. Hudson 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Winthrop East Buchanan 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (6) 2-0 86 1

(tie) New London (3) 2-0 86 3

3. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 2-0 79 4

4. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 2-0 62 5

5. Marengo Iowa Valley 2-0 56 6

6. Audubon 1-1 41 9

7. Montezuma 2-0 33 7

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 26 NR

9. Tabor Fremont Mills 1-1 14 2

10. Lenox 3-0 13 NR

-- Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12. Harris-Lake Park 11. Springville 7. Janesville 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Riceville 5. Easton Valley 3. Anita CAM 2. Glidden-Ralston 2.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments