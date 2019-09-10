ILLINOIS:
Here are the third set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 10.
Class 8A
1. Lincoln-Way East (11) (2-0) 119 1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 102 2
3. Wilmette Loyola (1) (1-1) 89 3
4. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 85 4
5. Chicago Marist (2-0) 68 5
6. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 55 7
8. Bolingbrook (2-0) 32 NR
10. Edwardsville (1-1) 15 6
-- Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 2, O'Fallon 1, Palatine Fremd 1. Class 7A
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (2-0) 113 1
2. Glenbard West (2-0) 93 2
3. LaGrange Nazareth (3) (2-0) 89 3
4. Chicago Brother Rice (1) (2-0) 83 4
6. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 56 7
7. Rockton Hononegah (2-0) 35 9
8. Rolling Meadows (2-0) 25 T10
10. Arlington Heights Hersey (2-0) 21 NR
-- Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Lisle Benet 10, Hoffman Estates Conant 6, Algonquin Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1. Class 6A
1. Oak Lawn Richards (10) (2-0) 124 1
2. Cary-Grove (3) (2-0) 110 T2
3. Chicago Phillips (2-0) 108 T2
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2-0) 92 4
5. Crete-Monee (2-0) 69 5
6. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 64 7
7. New Lenox Providence (2-0) 56 6
8. Peoria Central (2-0) 34 10
9. Chicago Simeon (0-1) 30 9
10. Maple Park Kaneland (2-0) 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Bensenville Fenton 1. Class 5A
1. East St. Louis (13) (2-0) 139 1
2. Lombared Montini (1) (2-0) 127 2
4. Chicago St. Rita (1-1) 83 4
5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 79 8
6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-1) 60 3
9. Joliet Catholic (0-2) 35 T6
10. Burbank St. Laurence (1-1) 16 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Chicago De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Troy Triad 2, Chicago Payton 1, Oak Park Fenwick 1. Class 4A
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (13) (2-0) 139 1
3. Coal City (1) (2-0) 117 4
4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 86 5
5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (1-1) 65 2
7. Stillman Valley (2-0) 51 10
8. Taylorville (2-0) 40 7
(tie) Effingham (2-0) 40 8
10. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 28 9
-- Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1. Class 3A
1. Williamsville (10) (2-0) 143 3
2. Wilmington (5) (2-0) 134 5
10. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) 38 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 4, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1. Class 2A
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12) (2-0) 135 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (2-0) 121 2
3. Clifton Central (2-0) 105 3
4. Sterling Newman (1) (2-0) 96 5
5. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 92 4
6. Bismarck-Henning (2-0) 68 6
-- Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Carthage Illini West 1, Red Bud 1. Class 1A
1. Forreston (7) (2-0) 104 1
2. Lena-Winslow (4) (2-0) 100 2
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 65 4
5. Aurora Christian (2-0) 57 6
6. Camp Point Central (2-0) 54 5
7. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 43 7
9. Ottawa Marquette (2-0) 26 9
10. Carrollton (2-0) 21 10
-- Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Mt. Sterling Brown County 5, Princeville 5, Freeport Aquin 3, Morrison 2. IOWA:
Here are the second set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 10.
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (5) 2-0 91 4
2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 2-0 87 2
3. Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 80 3
4. West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 71 1
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 45 7
9. Southeast Polk 1-1 14 NR
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6. Sioux City East 4. Waukee 4. Dubuque Senior 3. Marshalltown 2. Waterloo West 1. Johnston 1. Class 3A
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 2-0 93 2
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 2-0 90 1
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 65 5
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 23 10
(tie) Washington 2-0 23 T9
(tie) Davenport Assumption 2-0 14 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Independence 10. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Harlan 2. Keokuk 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Carlisle 1. Grinnell 1. Class 2A
2. Clear Lake (4) 2-0 93 2
5. Greene County 2-0 51 5
6. Waterloo Columbus 2-0 42 NR
7. Des Moines Christian 2-0 40 8
8. Van Horne Benton 2-0 24 NR
9. Cresco Crestwood 1-1 14 10
(tie) Monticello 2-0 10 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Williamsburg 5. Camanche 4. Carroll Kuemper 4. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3. Centerville 2. Boyden-Hull-RV 1. Class 1A
1. Hawarden West Sioux (9) 2-0 99 1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 87 2
5. Inwood West Lyon 2-0 55 5
6. South Central Calhoun 2-0 50 6
9. Hull Western Christian 2-0 21 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 7. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Pleasantville 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Jesup 1. Truro Interstate 35 1. Class A
1. Britt West Hancock (10) 2-0 100 1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 78 3
4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 71 4
5. Sloan Westwood 2-0 60 5
6. Traer North Tama 2-0 42 7
7. Grundy Center 2-0 39 9
8. Brooklyn BGM 2-0 26 NR
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 15 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7. Algona Garrigan 6. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Paullina South O'Brien 5. Neola Tri-Center 4. Hudson 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Winthrop East Buchanan 1. Class 8-Man
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (6) 2-0 86 1
(tie) New London (3) 2-0 86 3
3. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 2-0 79 4
4. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 2-0 62 5
5. Marengo Iowa Valley 2-0 56 6
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 26 NR
9. Tabor Fremont Mills 1-1 14 2
-- Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12. Harris-Lake Park 11. Springville 7. Janesville 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Riceville 5. Easton Valley 3. Anita CAM 2. Glidden-Ralston 2.
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-003a.jpg
Rock Island players rip through the banner before their game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-006aa.jpg
Rock Island's Ravon Johnson Taylor (26) runs onto the field before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-010a.jpg
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) tackles Metamora's Hunter Burrows (38) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-011a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) breaks through Metamora's defense to run for an eventual touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-013a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) and Radell Parks (72) celebrate a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-015a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by Metamora's Blake Leeper (4) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-016a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-017a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-019a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs past Metamora's Coby Largent (27) for an eventual touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-020a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-022a.jpg
Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) intercepts the pass against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-023a.jpg
Rock Island's Victor Guzman (3) runs the ball after catching an interception against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-025a.jpg
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers (54) prays before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-026a.jpg
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers (54) prays before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-027a.jpg
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) throws a pass against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-028a.jpg
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs the ball against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-029a.jpg
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs past Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-030a.jpg
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs the ball against Metamora's Coby Largent (27) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-031a.jpg
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-032a.jpg
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is tackled by Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-033a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs through Metamora's defense during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-034a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs through Metamora's defense during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-035a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) celebrates a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-036a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) and Victor Guzman (3) celebrate a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-037a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-038a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-039a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-040a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-041a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-042a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-043a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-044a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-045a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-046a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-047a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-048a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-049a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-050a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-051a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-052a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-053a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-054a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-055a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-057a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-058a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-059a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-060a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-061a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-062a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-063a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-064a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
090619-mda-spt-rocky-football-065a.jpg
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
