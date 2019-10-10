ILLINOIS:
Here are the seventh set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 8.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (11) (6-0) 110 1
2. Gurnee Warren (6-0) 80 2
3. Wilmette Loyola (4-2) 76 4
4. Niles Notre Dame (6-0) 71 5
5. Hinsdale Central (6-0) 58 3
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-1) 57 6
7. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-1) 55 8
8. Minooka (6-0) 40 7
9. Oswego (6-0) 18 9
10. Bolingbrook (5-1) 16 T10
-- Others receiving votes: South Elgin 12, Maine South 5, Barrington 3, St. Charles East 2, Huntley 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) (6-0) 109 1
2. LaGrange Nazareth (1) (5-1) 89 2
3. Glenbard West (6-0) 83 3
4. Batavia (5-1) 73 5
5. Arlington Heights Hersey (6-0) 67 6
6. Chicago Phillips (5-1) 46 4
7. Rolling Meadows (6-0) 35 8
(tie) Lisle Benet (6-0) 35 9
9. Hoffman Estates Conant (6-0) 29 NR
10. Chicago Brother Rice (4-2) 24 7
-- Others receiving votes: Normal Community 7, Willowbrook 4, Glenbard East 2, St. Charles North 1, Tinley Park Andrew 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (8) (6-0) 118 1
2. Crete-Monee (2) (6-0) 111 2
3. Chicago Simeon (2) (4-1) 96 6
4. Cary-Grove (5-1) 86 4
5. Oak Lawn Richards (5-1) 71 5
6. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5-1) 64 7
7. Yorkville (1) (6-0) 50 8
8. Antioch (5-1) 39 10
9. New Lenox Providence (4-2) 37 3
10. Normal West (4-2) 11 9
-- Others receiving votes: Springfield 10, Lemont 8, Maple Park Kaneland 6, Peoria Central 6, Palos Heights Shepard 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Sterling (6-0) 115 3
3. Rockford Boylan (6-0) 96 4
4. Hillcrest (5-1) 91 5
5. Lombard Montini (4-2) 78 2
6. Sycamore (5-1) 68 6
7. Marion (6-0) 56 7
8. Chicago St. Rita (3-3) 47 8
9. Kankakee (5-1) 40 10
10. Carbondale (5-1) 11 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Dunlap 8, Troy Triad 6, Cahokia 5.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (12) (6-0) 120 1
2. Rochester (6-0) 103 2
3. Coal City (6-0) 99 3
4. Richmond-Burton (6-0) 79 4
5. Stillman Valley (6-0) 66 5
6. Mt. Zion (6-0) 46 7
7. Columbia (6-0) 38 6
8. Effingham (6-0) 33 8
9. Wheaton St. Francis (5-1) 23 10
10. Genoa-Kingston (6-0) 22 9
-- Others receiving votes: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 17, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 12, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (8) (6-0) 114 1
2. Williamsville (4) (6-0) 107 2
3. Byron (5-1) 92 3
4. Beardstown (6-0) 74 4
5. Vandalia (6-0) 63 6
6. Nashville (6-0) 62 5
7. Fairfield (6-0) 51 7
8. Pana (6-0) 31 8
9. Princeton (5-1) 27 10
10. Eureka (5-1) 20 9
-- Others receiving votes: Peotone 8, Mt. Carmel 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, DuQuoin 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fieldcrest (6) (6-0) 113 1
2. Clifton Central (5) (6-0) 107 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (5-1) 92 3
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-1) 83 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (5-1) 70 6
6. Knoxville (6-0) 59 7
7. Sterling Newman (5-1) 49 8
8. Bismarck-Henning (5-1) 37 5
9. Auburn (4-2) 20 NR
10. West Carroll (4-2) 16 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Orion 6, Rockridge 4, Elgin St. Edward 3, Sesser-Valier 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (7) (6-0) 114 T1
2. Forreston (4) (6-0) 105 T1
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (6-0) 101 3
4. Annawan-Wethersfield (6-0) 82 T4
5. Morrison (6-0) 62 6
6. Ottawa Marquette (6-0) 52 7
7. Freeport Aquin (6-0) 45 8
8. Camp Point Central (5-1) 35 T4
9. Athens (5-1) 31 10
10. Chicago Hope Academy (6-0) 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 8, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 4, Watseka 4, Arcola 2, Fulton 1, Princeville 1.
---
IOWA:
Here are the sixth set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 7.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (9) 6-0 108 1
2. Cedar Falls (2) 6-0 96 2
3. West Des Moines Dowling 5-1 89 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 76 4
5. Bettendorf 5-1 69 5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 53 7
7. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1 38 9
8. Southeast Polk 4-2 25 6
9. Ankeny 3-3 19 10
10. Johnston 4-2 10 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (7) 6-0 105 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 6-0 99 2
3. Solon (1) 6-0 86 3
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 6-0 82 4
5. North Scott 5-1 58 5
6. Independence 6-0 49 7
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 45 8
8. Norwalk 5-1 30 9
9. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 20 10
10. Washington 5-1 14 6
-- Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (10) 6-0 109 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 6-0 99 2
3. Algona 6-0 87 3
4. Greene County 6-0 73 4
5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0 61 5
(tie) Des Moines Christian 6-0 61 6
7. O-A BCIG 6-0 45 8
8. Nevada 5-1 28 NR
9. Monroe PCM 5-1 27 9
10. Monticello 5-1 4 NR
(tie) Sioux Center 4-2 4 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 6-0 101 2
2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 92 3
3. Inwood West Lyon (2) 6-0 80 4
4. Hull Western Christian 6-0 74 8
5. West Branch 6-0 62 5
6. South Central Calhoun (1) 6-0 59 6
7. Treynor 6-0 52 7
8. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 45 1
9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0 24 10
10. Iowa City Regina 5-1 8 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (11) 6-0 110 1
2. St. Ansgar 6-0 98 2
3. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 64 7
5. Grundy Center 5-1 60 4
6. Paullina South O'Brien 6-0 56 8
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1 47 9
8. Earlham 5-1 37 10
9. Moville Woodbury Central 5-1 22 NR
10. Calmar South Winneshiek 5-1 11 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 6-0 108 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 6-0 94 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-0 88 3
4. Audubon 6-1 72 5
5. Easton Valley 6-0 59 6
6. Anita CAM 6-0 51 9
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 27 4
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-1 26 8
9. East Mills 6-1 21 NR
10. HLV, Victor 5-1 16 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.