ILLINOIS:
Here are the ninth set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 22.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (8-0) 80 1
2. Wilmette Loyola (6-2) 66 2
3. Gurnee Warren (8-0) 59 3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) 54 5
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley (7-1) 52 T6
6. Minooka (8-0) 36 8
7. Niles Notre Dame (7-1) 35 4
8. Oswego (8-0) 24 9
9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 19 T6
10. Bolingbrook (6-2) 5 10
-- Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7) (8-0) 79 1
2. LaGrange Nazareth (1) (8-0) 69 2
3. Glenbard West (8-0) 67 3
4. Arlington Heights Hersey (8-0) 49 4
5. Chicago Phillips (7-1) 47 5
6. Batavia (6-2) 37 7
7. Rolling Meadows (8-0) 34 6
8. Willowbrook (7-1) 27 9
9. Normal Community (7-1) 21 10
10. Lisle Benet (6-2) 4 8
-- Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (7) (8-0) 79 1
2. Crete-Monee (1) (8-0) 71 2
3. Chicago Simeon (6-1) 62 3
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (7-1) 54 6
(tie) Oak Lawn Richards (7-1) 54 5
6. Antioch (7-1) 31 7
7. New Lenox Providence (6-2) 30 8
8. Cary-Grove (6-2) 19 4
9. Normal West (6-2) 17 NR
10. Peoria Central (7-1) 10 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Maple Park Kaneland 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Sterling (8-0) 77 2
3. Hillcrest (7-1) 68 T3
4. Rockford Boylan (8-0) 60 T3
5. Lombard Montini (6-2) 51 5
6. Sycamore (7-1) 43 6
7. Chicago St. Rita (5-3) 35 8
8. Kankakee (7-1) 24 9
9. Carbondale (7-1) 20 10
10. Dunlap (7-1) 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (7) (8-0) 88 2
2. Coal City (2) (8-0) 82 3
3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 58 4
4. Wheaton St. Francis (7-1) 52 10
5. Elmhurst IC Catholic (7-1) 51 1
6. Mt. Zion (8-0) 49 6
7. Stillman Valley (8-0) 48 5
8. Columbia (8-0) 30 8
9. Chillicothe IVC (8-0) 15 NR
10. Effingham (7-1) 7 7
-- Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (7) (8-0) 97 2
2. Byron (1) (7-1) 87 3
3 (tie). Wilmington (1) (7-1) 69 1
3 (tie). Beardstown (1) (8-0) 69 4
5. Vandalia (8-0) 65 5
6. Fairfield (8-0) 54 7
7. Princeton (7-1) 37 9
8. DuQuoin (8-0) 32 NR
9. Breese Mater Dei (7-1) 14 NR
10. Pana (7-1) 12 8
-- Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fieldcrest (6) (8-0) 95 1
2. Clifton Central (3) (8-0) 92 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (7-1) 78 3
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (7-1) 73 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (7-1) 62 5
6. Knoxville (8-0) 50 6
7. Sterling Newman (7-1) 38 7
8. Bismarck-Henning (7-1) 32 8
9. Auburn (6-2) 20 9
10. Flora (6-2) 7 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Chester 3.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (8-0) 79 2
3. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0) 68 3
4. Morrison (8-0) 55 4
5. Freeport Aquin (8-0) 53 7
6. Chicago Hope Academy (7-1) 45 8
7. Camp Point Central (7-1) 31 9
8. Forreston (6-2) 20 6
9. Athens (6-2) 15 10
10. Carrollton (7-1) 14 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.
---
IOWA:
Here are the eighth set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 21.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 8-0 89 1
2. West Des Moines Dowling 7-1 76 2
2. Cedar Falls (1) 8-0 76 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 7-1 62 4
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1 57 5
6. Bettendorf 6-2 37 8
(tie) Southeast Polk 7-1 37 7
8. Ankeny 5-3 17 9
9. Waukee 5-3 16 10
10. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-2 15 6
-- Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5. Sioux City East 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (9) 8-0 90 1
2. Solon 8-0 80 2
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 64 3
4. North Scott 7-1 55 5
5. Independence 8-0 47 4
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-1 43 6
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7-1 41 7
8. Norwalk 7-1 25 8
9. Washington 6-2 18 T10
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 17 9
-- Others receiving votes: Harlan 12. Pella 2. Glenwood 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (9) 8-0 90 1
2. Clear Lake 8-0 76 2
3. Algona 8-0 72 3
4. Greene County 8-0 60 5
5. O-A BCIG 8-0 59 6
6. Waterloo Columbus 7-1 44 7
7. Van Horne Benton 7-1 28 NR
8. Des Moines Christian 7-1 22 4
9. Nevada 7-1 13 NR
10. Tipton 6-2 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 6. Williamsburg 5. Monticello 4. Spirit Lake 4. Monroe PCM 3.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 8-0 87 1
2. Van Meter (2) 8-0 81 2
3. Hull Western Christian 8-0 64 3
4. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 53 4
5. West Branch 8-0 51 T6
6. South Central Calhoun (1) 8-0 50 5
7. Treynor 8-0 44 T6
8. Inwood West Lyon 7-1 32 8
9. Sigourney-Keota 8-0 21 9
10. Iowa City Regina 7-1 9 10
-- Others receiving votes: Underwood 3.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (8) 8-0 89 1
2. St. Ansgar (1) 8-0 81 2
3. Traer North Tama 8-0 69 3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 8-0 54 5
5. Grundy Center 7-1 51 4
6. Earlham 7-1 39 7
7. Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 35 8
8. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-2 20 6
9. Brooklyn BGM 7-1 16 9
10. Hinton 6-2 14 NR
-- Others receiving votes: 11, Paullina South O'Brien 9. 12, Manly Central Springs 8. 12, Neola Tri-Center 8. 14, Calmar South Winneshiek 1. 14, Belle Plaine 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 8-0 88 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 8-0 77 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (1) 8-0 76 3
4. Audubon 8-1 63 4
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1 48 T7
6. Harris-Lake Park 7-1 39 T7
7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1 27 9
8. Easton Valley 7-1 25 5
9. Anita CAM 7-1 21 6
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-2 7 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Montezuma 6. Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. HLV, Victor 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1.