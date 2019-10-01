ILLINOIS:
Here are the sixth set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Oct. 1.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (5-0) 120 1
2. Gurnee Warren (5-0) 96 3
3. Hinsdale Central (5-0) 81 4
4. Wilmette Loyola (3-2) 67 T5
5. Niles Notre Dame (5-0) 65 T5
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1) 61 2
7. Minooka (5-0) 54 7
8. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-1) 37 9
9. Oswego (5-0) 34 8
10. Bolingbrook (4-1) 15 10
(tie) Edwardsville (4-1) 15 NR
-- Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Barrington 5, St. Charles East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (5-0) 117 1
2. LaGrange Nazareth (3) (4-1) 100 2
3. Glenbard West (5-0) 85 3
4. Chicago Phillips (5-0) 81 43
5. Batavia (4-1) 73 5
6. Arlington Heights Hersey (5-0) 57 8
7. Chicago Brother Rice (4-1) 51 7
8. Rolling Meadows (5-0) 35 9
9. Lisle Benet (5-0) 29 10
10. St. Charles North (4-1) 14 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates Conant 7, Normal Community 6, Rockton Hononegah 2, Willowbrook 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (8) (5-0) 131 1
2. Crete-Monee (3) (5-0) 117 2
3. New Lenox Providence (2) (4-1) 109 4
4. Cary-Grove (4-1) 81 5
5. Oak Lawn Richards (4-1) 78 7
6. Chicago Simeon (3-1) 74 8
7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-1) 50 9
8. Yorkville (1) (5-0) 42 10
9. Normal West (4-1) 35 NR
10. Antioch (4-1) 30 10
-- Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Lemont 7, Maple Park Kaneland 3, Springfield 3.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (14) (5-0) 140 1
2. Lombard Montini (4-1) 113 2
3. Sterling (5-0) 109 3
4. Rockford Boylan (5-0) 94 4
5. Hillcrest (4-1) 82 5
6. Sycamore (4-1) 77 7
7. Marion (5-0) 33 10
8. Chicago St. Rita (2-3) 27 8
9. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-2) 23 6
10. Kankakee (4-1) 22 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Carbondale 11, Dunlap 9, Aurora Marmion 8, Morris 7, Troy Triad 7, Cahokia 5, Joliet Catholic 3.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (12) (5-0) 120 1
2. Rochester (5-0) 105 2
3. Coal City (5-0) 99 3
4. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 81 4
5. Stillman Valley (5-0) 61 5
6. Columbia (5-0) 50 7
7. Mt. Zion (5-0) 30 NR
8. Effingham (5-0) 29 9
9. Genoa-Kingston (5-0) 28 8
10. Wheaton St. Francis (4-1) 19 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 18, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 15, Murphysboro 3, Taylorville 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (6) (5-0) 120 2
2. Williamsville (7) (5-0) 115 1
3. Byron (4-1) 98 3
4. Beardstown (5-0) 79 4
5. Nashville (5-0) 68 5
6. Vandalia (5-0) 62 7
7. Fairfield (5-0) 61 6
8. Pana (5-0) 31 10
9. Eureka (4-1) 29 9
10. Princeton (4-1) 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 10, Quincy Notre Dame 9, Peotone 5, Monticello 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, DuQuoin 2, Lisle 2, Breese Mater Dei 2, Greenville 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fieldcrest (3) (5-0) 118 2
2. Clifton Central (9) (5-0) 117 1
3. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (4-1) 101 5
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-1) 87 6
5. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 76 7
6. Decatur St. Teresa (4-1) 62 3
7. Knoxville (5-0) 59 8
8. Sterling Newman (4-1) 37 4
9. Orion (4-1) 29 9
10. Sesser (S.-Valier) (4-1) 21 NR
-- Others receiving votes: West Carroll 7, Auburn 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (6) (5-0) 99 1
(tie) Lena-Winslow (3) (5-0) 99 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (2) (5-0) 95 3
4. Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) 65 5
(tie) Camp Point Central (5-0) 65 4
6. Morrison (5-0) 39 NR
7. Ottawa Marquette (5-0) 37 6
8. Freeport Aquin (5-0) 35 NR
9. Watseka (5-0) 23 NR
10. Athens (4-1) 19 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10, Carrollton 5, Princeville 4, Chicago Hope Academy 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 3.
---
IOWA:
Here are the fifth set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 30.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (10) 5-0 109 1
2. Cedar Falls (1) 5-0 94 2
3. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1 92 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 4-1 70 5
5. Bettendorf 4-1 69 T6
6. Southeast Polk 4-1 56 T6
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1 43 8
8. Fort Dodge 4-1 38 4
9. Des Moines Roosevelt 4-1 16 NR
10. Ankeny 2-3 7 9
-- Others receiving votes: Johnston 3. Sioux City East 3. Urbandale 2. Dubuque Senior 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Dubuque (7) 5-0 106 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 5-0 100 2
3. Solon 5-0 87 3
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-0 78 4
5. North Scott 4-1 61 5
6. Washington 5-0 54 6
7. Independence 5-0 40 7
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 34 8
9. Norwalk 4-1 25 9
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 16 10
-- Others receiving votes: Harlan 4.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (10) 5-0 109 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 5-0 97 2
3. Algona 5-0 89 3
4. Greene County 5-0 67 4
5. Waterloo Columbus 5-0 62 5
6. Des Moines Christian 4-0 57 6
7. Van Horne Benton 5-0 46 7
8. O-A BCIG 5-0 37 9
9. Monroe PCM 4-1 13 NR
10. Southeast Valley 4-2 9 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Nevada 8. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (10) 5-0 108 1
2. Dike-New Hartford 5-0 92 2
3. Van Meter (1) 5-0 84 3
4. Inwood West Lyon 5-0 75 4
5. West Branch 5-0 63 5
6. South Central Calhoun 5-0 61 6
7. Treynor 5-0 43 7
8. Hull Western Christian 5-0 35 8
9. Underwood 5-0 22 9
10. Sigourney-Keota 5-0 12 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (10) 5-0 109 1
2. St. Ansgar (1) 5-0 99 2
3. Traer North Tama 5-0 75 3
4. Grundy Center 5-0 68 5
5. Sloan Westwood 5-0 59 4
6. Brooklyn BGM 5-0 47 6
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5-0 42 9
8. Paullina South O'Brien 5-0 41 10
9. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 34 7
10. Earlham 4-1 10 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Calmar South Winneshiek 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Moville Woodbury Central 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 5-0 102 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 5-0 95 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5-0 90 3
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0 64 5
5. Audubon 5-1 59 7
6. Easton Valley 5-0 53 8
7. Lenox 6-0 51 6
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-0 32 9
9. Anita CAM 5-0 26 10
10. Montezuma 4-1 10 4
-- Others receiving votes: Janesville 5. Newell-Fonda 3. Lone Tree 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. HLV Victor 3. Fremont Mills Tabor 2. East Mills 2. Woodbine 1. Northwood-Kensett 1.