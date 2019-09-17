ILLINOIS:
Here are the fourth set of rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 17.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (17) (3-0) 170 1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 144 2
3. Wilmette Loyola (2-1) 128 3
4. Gurnee Warren (3-0) 115 4
5. Hinsdale Central (3-0) 88 6
6. Bolingbrook (3-0) 72 8
7. Minooka (3-0) 55 7
8. Oswego (3-0) 38 9
9. Niles Notre Dame (3-0) 32 NR
10. Edwardsville (2-1) 28 10
-- Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 27, Chicago Marist 17, Oswego East 8, Barrington 8, South Elgin 2, Huntley 2, O'Fallon 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12) (3-0) 162 1
2. LaGrange Nazareth (4) (2-1) 147 3
3. Glenbard West (1) (3-0) 140 2
4. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-0) 100 6
5. Batavia (2-1) 98 5
6. Rockton Hononegah (3-0) 58 7
7. Rolling Meadows (3-0) 51 8
8. Chicago Brother Rice (2-1) 50 4
9. Arlington Heights Hersey (3-0) 48 10
10. St. Charles North (2-1) 23 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Normal Community 19, Lisle Benet 17, Willowbrook 10, Algonquin Jacobs 4, Machesney Park Harlem 4, DeKalb 2, Glenbard East 1, Moline 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (12) (3-0) 171 2
2. Chicago Phillips (3) (3-0) 154 3
3. New Lenox Providence (2) (3-0) 135 7
4. Crete-Monee (3-0) 125 5
5. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 101 6
6. Oak Lawn Richards (1) (2-1) 89 1
7. Peoria Central (3-0) 65 8
8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2-1) 45 4
9. Chicago Simeon (1-1) 41 9
10. Yorkville (3-0) 31 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Antioch 8, Normal West 7, Lake Forest 6, Midlothian Bremen 3, Maple Park Kaneland 3, Lemont 2, Springfield 2, Palos Heights Shepard 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (19) (3-0) 190 1
2. Sterling (3-0) 151 3
3. Lombard Montini (2-1) 133 2
4. Rockford Boylan (3-0) 118 5
5. Chicago St. Rita (2-1) 97 4
6. Hillcrest (2-1) 92 8
7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-1) 77 6
8. Sycamore (3-0) 71 7
9. Carbondale (3-0) 25 NR
10. Joliet Catholic (1-2) 21 9
-- Others receiving votes: Marion 13, Cahokia 12, Morton 10, Burbank St. Laurence 9, Troy Triad 8, Metamora 7, Kankakee 7, Aurora Marmion 2, Chicago Payton 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Elmhurst IC Catholic (13) (3-0) 157 1
2. Rochester (2) (3-0) 138 2
3. Coal City (1) (3-0) 135 3
4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 103 4
5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara (2-1) 84 5
6. Stillman Valley (3-0) 71 7
7. Columbia (3-0) 64 6
8. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 46 10
9. Effingham (3-0) 32 T8
10. Taylorville (3-0) 19 T8
-- Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 18, Mt. Zion 8, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 2, Tolono Unity 2, Benton 1,
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (11) (3-0) 162 1
2. Wilmington (5) (3-0) 149 2
3. Byron (1) (2-1) 121 3
4. Beardstown (3-0) 108 5
5. Nashville (3-0) 86 8
6. Fairfield (3-0) 83 7
7. Vandalia (3-0) 70 9
8. Eureka (2-1) 49 6
9. Lisle (2-1) 22 4
10. Peotone (3-0) 21 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Pana 16, Princeton 14, Monticello 12, Greenville 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Mt. Carmel 4, DuQuoin 3, Breese Mater Dei 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (14) (3-0) 154 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 135 2
3. Clifton Central (3-0) 116 3
4. Sterling Newman (2) (3-0) 110 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 103 5
6. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 80 6
7. Orion (3-0) 71 7
8. Fieldcrest (3-0) 58 8
9. Knoxville (3-0) 34 10
10. Rockridge (2-1) 8 9
-- Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5, Red Bud 3, Auburn 2, Chicago Christian 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (9) (3-0) 149 1
2. Lena-Winslow (6) (3-0) 143 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (3-0) 127 4
4. Aurora Christian (3-0) 104 5
5. Camp Point Central (3-0) 86 6
6. Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0) 76 7
7. Ottawa Marquette (3-0) 48 9
8. Carrollton (3-0) 39 10
9. Tuscola (2-1) 35 3
10. Arcola (2-1) 29 8
-- Others receiving votes: Freeport Aquin 13, Athens 11, Princeville 10, Watseka 6, Morrison 3, Mt. Sterling Brown County 1.
---
IOWA:
Here are the third set of rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This poll was released Sept. 16.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (6) 3-0 86 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 76 3
4. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 63 4
5. Bettendorf 3-0 58 5
6. Fort Dodge 3-0 44 7
7. Southeast Polk 2-1 30 9
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1 24 6
9. Des Moines Roosevelt 3-0 15 NR
10. Ankeny 1-2 9 8
-- Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6. Waukee 5. Waterloo West 1. Davenport North 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (6) 3-0 87 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 3-0 80 2
3. North Scott 3-0 68 3
4. Solon 3-0 66 4
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-0 57 5
6. Washington 3-0 33 T7
7. Glenwood 3-0 30 9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 25 T7
9. Independence 3-0 16 NR
10. Norwalk 2-1 7 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5. Harlan 4. Carlisle 4. Webster City 4. Pella 3. Storm Lake 3. Davenport Assumption 2. Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (8) 3-0 88 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Algona 3-0 70 3
4. Spirit Lake 3-0 56 4
5. Greene County 3-0 54 5
6. Waterloo Columbus 3-0 41 6
7. Des Moines Christian 3-0 36 7
8. Van Horne Benton 3-0 21 8
9. Cresco Crestwood 2-1 14 9
(tie) O-A BCIG 3-0 14 T10
-- Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Monticello 6. State Center West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 3-0 89 1
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 80 2
3. Van Meter 3-0 67 3
4. West Branch 3-0 55 4
5. Inwood West Lyon 3-0 52 5
6. South Central Calhoun 3-0 41 6
7. Treynor 3-0 40 7
8. Mediapolis 3-0 25 8
9. Hull Western Christian 3-0 19 9
10. Underwood 3-0 15 10
-- Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 3. Sigourney-Keota 2. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Clarinda 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 3-0 90 1
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 76 2
3. St. Ansgar 3-0 72 3
4. Traer North Tama 3-0 58 6
5. Sloan Westwood 3-0 53 5
6. Grundy Center 3-0 41 7
7. Brooklyn BGM 3-0 29 8
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-1 24 4
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 22 9
10. Paullina South O'Brien 3-0 13 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Eldon Cardinal 4. Algona Garrigan 3. Riverside Highland 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 3-0 80 T1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's 3-0 74 3
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 68 4
4. New London (2) 3-0 65 T1
5. Montezuma 3-0 38 7
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0 35 8
7. Lenox 4-0 33 10
8. Audubon 3-1 30 6
9. Springville 4-0 18 NR
10. Anita CAM 3-0 16 NR
-- Others receiving votes: Janesville 11. Harris-Lake Park 8. Easton Valley 6. Fremont Mills Tabor 5. North English English Valleys 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. Woodbine 1.