CAMBRIDGE — In the annals of Cambridge High School football, Larry Stahl stands tall as a local legend.
During a head-coaching career with the Vikings that spanned 27 seasons (1980-2006), Stahl's teams reached the IHSA state playoffs 15 times, including a run to the Class 1A semifinals in 2001 and a 1A state runner-up finish in '05.
More than a decade after his retirement, another Stahl is trying to help create a new tradition with the successor to the great Viking teams of the past.
His grandson, junior running back/linebacker Colton Stahl, has played a key role in the Ridgewood Spartans' 4-0 start in his first season as a full-time starter.
However, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter does not feel the burden of expectations that come with having a name that is legendary in his hometown.
"It motivates me more than anything," said Colton. "Some of my teachers and other people ask if (Larry) is my grandpa, stuff like that. But I don't feel pressure because of it."
In his mind, he is just another Cambridge legacy following in the footsteps of his grandfather as well as his father, Lonny, a former Viking standout.
Colton has shown his considerable skill and value to his team that is off to an unblemished start, including the Spartans' 35-20 Lincoln Trail Conference victory at Stark County last Friday. In that game, the 5-foot-8, 150-pounder racked up 216 total yards offense — including 166 rushing yards on 13 carries — and scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half to give his club a 21-6 halftime lead.
"I knew last season that I'd be playing a lot more this year and get a shot at a starting position," said Stahl. "There was a little pressure at first, but after the first game, I knew it was going to be good. I felt a lot more confident."
That confidence is buoyed by Ridgewood's perfect start, which includes wins in its first two LTC games as it looks ahead to Saturday's 1 p.m. homecoming matchup against league rival Mercer County.
"We all wanted to start like this," said Stahl. "All week (before the Stark County game), everyone was talking about being 4-0. The whole team's been playing hard. We definitely want to get to the postseason."
Last season, the Spartans produced their first winning season since the football co-op between Cambridge and AlWood began in 2010, posting a 5-4 record. However, they did not have the playoff points required to earn their first postseason berth.
"Last year was hard. It was sad for our seniors," said Stahl. "I was thinking that we could do it (this) year."
Having dressed varsity the last two seasons, Stahl got his feet wet last season playing on the special teams before taking on a starter's role on both sides of the ball.
Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding is quick to cite Stahl's contributions as a key impetus behind the Spartans' perfect start.
"He's a very vital component to our team in all aspects of the game," Redding said. "No matter where you put him, he's going to excel. Colton's a great athlete and a great kid, and he leads not so much by words, but by example. He works his butt off and pushes himself, and tries to push his teammates as well.
"I'm looking forward to seeing his progress, both for the rest of this year and on into next season."