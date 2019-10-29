KEWANEE — From the moment he stepped in as Annawan-Wethersfield's starting quarterback just over two years ago, Coltin Quagliano has not missed a beat.
Wethersfield's junior three-sport standout has been the engine driving the Titans' offense since stepping into the driver's seat, and the 6-foot, 165-pounder has hit high gear this fall to help lead the A-W co-op to its first perfect regular season.
In last Friday's 44-0 victory over Stark County that put the wraps on A-W's 9-0 finish, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns to go over 2,000 passing yards for the first time.
"Even before he stepped in for Zac (VanOpdorp), we knew Coltin was going to be a special player," said A-W coach Logan Willits. "When Zac went down (midway through the 2017 season), we were comfortable with Coltin coming in, although we tried to make it an easy transition for him.
"Now, what's changed is that he has full access to everything. He knows how to make plays, and cancel out something a defense could take away. We knew he'd be great since Day 1, but he's exceeded our expectations.
Having thrown for 2,061 yards and 25 touchdowns in addition to 512 rushing yards and four TDs, Quagliano is preparing to move forward after leading the Titans to their third Lincoln Trail Conference championship in four years.
Up next is the Class 1A playoffs, which for top-seeded Annawan-Wethersfield begins Saturday afternoon at 1 when they welcome Lewistown (5-4) to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.
"It's kind of like in basketball last year, we had boxes on the board we wanted to check off going through the season," Quagliano said. "Going 9-0 and winning the conference title, that was definitely on our board. We had some pretty talented guys we knew could play, and the rest is history."
Now, Quagliano and his teammates look forward to making more history beginning with Saturday's first-round matchup.
"We talked in our huddle after the Stark County game about how we knew this is what we wanted," he said. "We have a team we think we can go far with in the playoffs. We know now that it's time to go and make no mistakes. We have to come together as a group and bond even more than before.
"Myself, I do whatever I can for the team. If anybody needs help in any way, I'll be there for them."
Quagliano feels that being thrown into the varsity fray as a freshman helped him to develop quickly as a quarterback, and that this year's results are the proof.
"It definitely made me see things differently," he stated. "It's been a blessing, basically playing three years as a starting quarterback. I've gotten to know the game a lot more, learned to see what's coming and what the other teams' defense will play, because I've been there before.
"All of our coaches get you ready for the moment. I definitely put this on them; they're there for you when your nervous, or down, or whatnot. They've come a long ways with our football team."
Now, the Titans hope to go a long way when the second season gets underway Saturday afternoon.
"Saturday football is about being here with each other, being nervous but having fun, and waiting for our time to shine," said Quagliano. "The playoffs is always a goal we want as a team. We're hungry for this."