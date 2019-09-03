EDGINGTON — Although not the starting quarterback for last Friday's prep football season opener, Rockridge's Brayden Deem knew he would hit the field at some point during the evening.
The 6-foot, 165-pound sophomore could not have imagined himself coming in having to rally the Rockets from a 24-point first-half deficit.
However, that is exactly what the first Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter of the 2019-20 school year did. Beginning with the first of his two rushing touchdowns on his first series, Deem racked up 320 total yards and threw for two more TDs to rally Rockridge to a 37-30 road win over Sherrard in the teams' first meeting since 2014.
"You always have to be ready to go in; you can't be unprepared," said Deem. "I had to keep myself calm, and most importantly, keep the team calm. You can't get too worked up or nervous. If we had, we wouldn't have come back the way we did."
With the Rockets trailing 24-0 when he entered the game nearly midway through the second quarter, Deem engineered two solid first-half drives, the second of which ended in Tiger territory as the first half ended.
That set the stage for a second half in which Rockridge scored on all but two of its possessions, eventually tying the game with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter on Deem's four-yard TD run and two-point conversion pass to Nate Henry, then taking its first lead with 1:56 left on Deem's eight-yard scoring pass to Cole Rusk.
"The first few snaps, there were nervous, but once I got into the game more, I started to cool down and just play football," said Deem, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 263 yards in addition to rushing for 57 yards on 20 carries.
"The most important thing was the other guys staying calm. That showed me I could do the same thing, so it was a very good thing that they did."
Having competed all summer and through the weeks of pre-season practice with junior Wyatt Rudsell for the starting quarterback job, Deem felt that experience was beneficial not only for him, but for Rudsell as well.
"Wyatt and I are really good friends," he said. "We both boosted each other when we were battling for the position. We didn't argue or anything; it was kind of a bonding experience between the two of us, and the rest of the team. I got to know Wyatt much better this summer than I did last season, and that was awesome."
When it came to his two quarterbacks, first-year Rockridge head coach Steve Disler had planned on both of them getting reps last Friday night, no matter what the game situation was.
But when Deem started producing consistent results, Disler decided to keep him as the Rockets' triggerman. That will continue this Friday when Deem gets his first varsity start in Rockridge's home opener against Monmouth-Roseville.
"We had talked about how both quarterbacks would get reps, no matter what. They had split time all summer and into our practices," he said. "It came down to whoever was moving the ball better. We gave Brayden a couple more drives to see what he could do. He kept us moving, so we went with the hot hand."