Preparing for its first playoff football game, the Ridgewood co-op is far from nervous when contemplating the task at hand.
"I don't see nerves at all," said Spartans' head coach Bruce Redding. "It's more of an anxious energy. They're eager to get after things. They're ready to give it everything they've got, and whatever happens, happens."
Coming into the first postseason game since the co-op began in 2010, the Spartans (6-3) are hoping their No. 13 seed proves to be a lucky number as they prepare to travel to Morrison to take on the unbeaten and fourth-seeded Mustangs today at 4 p.m.
From the home side of today's Class 1A first-round matchup, Morrison coach Ryan Oetting knows that Ridgewood is going to come out with a high level of energy in its playoff debut.
"Everyone's going to be excited," said Oetting. "Everyone starts over at 0-0, it doesn't matter; you could go 5-4 or 6-3 and win start, and go 9-0 and get upset in the first round. We're certainly going to be cautious, and we expect Ridgewood to give us everything we can handle."
With the Three Rivers Rock Division champion Mustangs breaking a six-season playoff drought themselves, Oetting is not taking anything for granted going into today's matchup at Bud Cole Field.
"We always stress the most important opponent is the one in front of you, and after being in the game for 20-odd years, I've learned to appreciate that," said the former Sterling Newman assistant. "We run this with a business-like attitude, and the guys have bought into it."
That business-like approach is being echoed in the Spartans' camp, as Redding looks to stick with the same approach that has produced back-to-back winning seasons.
"We're just getting ourselves ready for our own game plan, and to execute it to the best of our abilities," said the former Orion assistant. "We're not going to put any extra added pressure on ourselves."
With the recent snow blanketing the area and the subsequent melting, that could result in muddy field conditions and a defensive-oriented game.
While Morrison is noted for its speed on offense, Redding is quick to point out that several of his players utilize quickness as opposed to physical strength, but at the same time feels his club matches up well with the Mustangs on the front lines.
"It's going to be a toss-up as to what can go down where," he said. "With the snow we got, the field could be dried out or still be extra-sloppy, so it's a great equalizer. We've got quite a few athletes on our squad that the conditions could affect as well as (Morrison's).
"Size-wise, I think we're just fine up front. They might be a bit bigger here and there, but I'm confident in my boys."
More than anything, the Spartans hope to continue to add to their historic season with a win and a chance to return to their home turf in Cambridge for next weekend's second round.
"They understand what the task at hand is," Redding said of his club, "and they're ready for the challenge."