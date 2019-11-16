KEWANEE — From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, every play mattered in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal showdown of area football conference champions.
With Lincoln Trail Conference champion and No. 1 seed Annawan-Wethersfield holding on to a seven-point lead over Three Rivers Rock Division winner and No. 4 seed Morrison, the Mustangs reached into their bag of tricks and found themselves on the doorstep of tying or potentially winning the game.
After Hunter Newman hit T.C. Ottens with a 48-yard bomb on a double reverse to put Morrison at the Titans' 2-yard line with 7.4 seconds left to play, the Mustangs tried to hit the 6-foot-7 Ottens twice in the corner of the end zone. Both times, A-W held firm to preserve a thrilling 20-13 victory.
Following a delay of game call that moved Morrison back five yards, Morrison quarterback Nathan Helms' bid to hook up with Ottens was denied by A-W senior defensive back Issac Shaw. On the final play at a packed Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, both Shaw and fellow DB Coltin Quagliano combined to break up Helms' pass.
"We knew they'd throw to him again, and that we had to be ready," said Shaw. "We were going man-to-man those last two plays, and we knew that he was tall and that he could jump up and get it. When the clock hit zero, there was a huge rush of excitement through my head. It was a moment to savor."
After Helms (13 of 26, 144 yards) took his first shot at Ottens (four receptions, 77 yards), Quagliano knew Morrison would try that side of the field one more time.
"We knew they'd be going for the big play on that side," said Quagliano, "and Isaac definitely defended it better."
On the offensive side of the ball, a second-half resurgence by Quagliano at quarterback helped turn the game around and send the 12-0 Titans on to a semifinal date with fellow unbeaten and three-time 1A state champion Lena-Winslow next weekend.
After completing just five passes and throwing three interceptions in the first half, Quagliano (12 of 23, 117 yards) turned it around by hitting seven of nine attempts in the second half and throwing two of his three touchdown passes in that span, including a key 18-yard strike to Julian Samuels with 3:48 left in the game.
"Morrison is a good football team, and we knew they'd be ready for us," he said. "We believe in each other, and that we could get it done. At halftime, our coaches told us to relax, that it was a 7-6 game, and we had to come out ready to go."
With Nick Allen's 57-yard interception return late in the first period and Ryan Kennedy's PAT kick making the difference at the half, the Titans struck with 4:51 left in the third quarter when Quagliano hit Brady Kelley with a 15-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-6 play, then ran in the two-point conversion to put A-W up 14-7.
Before the third period ended, the Mustangs got within one when Helms hit Kennedy with a nine-yard scoring toss, but Kennedy's PAT attempt was blocked. The Quagliano-to-Samuels touchdown connection gave the Titans some breathing room for the stretch run.
"What makes this team so good is that our chemistry is huge," said Samuels (three receptions, 38 yards), who hauled in a 14-yard scoring pass early in the first quarter to put A-W up 6-0.
"Talent helps, but my teammates are my brothers. I was so super-excited to play this game; I knew the atmosphere would be special. The fan support here today, it was like having a 12th man on the field."
Sparked by a strong performance from junior linebacker Tuker Miller, who had four tackles for loss totalling minus-12 yards, the Titan defense dug in for a final stand and forced a pair of turnovers, with Samuels and Quagliano each recovering fumbles in the final half of the fourth.
"We always say, we don't want to let them score," said Miller, who has been battling a groin strain but played a key role for a defense that held Morrison's ground game to just seven yards on 20 carries.
"We had to keep the pressure on (Helms), keep him uncomfortable. I was trying to play for our team and keep our defense rolling."
But when Annawan-Wethersfield seemed poised for one final stop, Newman's downfield bomb to Ottens changed the game's momentum, and almost turned the tide in the Mustangs' favor.
"We've never run that play in a game," said Newman. "Sometimes in practice, we'd be messing around with it. We called it, and it worked. I threw it as hard as I could, and T.C. went up and got it. The delay of game set us back a bit, but we knew we could drive it in there."
However, it was not meant to be as Morrison goes to the sidelines at 11-1 and the Titans move on to their first Final Four since 2016.
But after back-to-back 2-7 finishes, Mustang coach Ryan Oetting feels this season will not be about Saturday's outcome alone.
"I'm not pleased with the outcome, but I'm not displeased with our year either," he said. "We talked about not letting this define us. We brought a resurgence to this program, especially our 13 seniors. The cupboard will not be bare coming back next year, but we're going to miss those seniors. That was a good group."