KEWANEE – For all the success the Annawan-Wethersfield football co-op has enjoyed since its 2008 inception, two accomplishments had eluded it prior to Friday night.
After securing the first 9-0 regular season in their 12-season history with their 44-0 victory over Stark County at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, the Titans hope to use this accomplishment as a prelude to their sole remaining goal – winning a state championship.
“This group came in from Day 1 and worked their butts off,” said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Logan Willits. “I thought we had a lot of talent, and they ground through each and every week. All year, we have been a team that focuses on one week at a time. We've done that, and it's built into nine weeks.
“To accomplish what they did tonight and throughout the year, it's been huge.”
In addition to capping a 7-0 title run in the Lincoln Trail Conference to earn their third league crown in the last four years, the Titans treated their Annawan fan base to the first perfect regular season since 1990 and the Wethersfield boosters to their first since '97.
“We definitely wanted to finish 9-0 and make some history,” said A-W senior lineman Tevin Baker. “It's been a long time. We wanted to get this game done and get another win, and it felt great to get it done on senior night. It's definitely exciting.”
Baker had four tackles for loss totaling minus-10 yards, while classmate and linebacker Drake VanHyfte had three TFLs totaling minus-15 yards. The duo led a Titan defense that held the Rebels (3-6, 2-5) to 131 total yards as they posted their fourth shutout of the season.
“Obviously, Stark County is a good, physical football team,” VanHyfte said. “We treat every game as a big one, and we wanted to come out and hit a good stride.”
Now, the focus turns to next weekend's postseason opening round and the pursuit of both the program's first appearance in the state-title game and that elusive first state championship.
“We have to keep our minds right,” said VanHyfte. “We can't be cocky coming into the playoffs at 9-0. Monday, we'll come back and get to work, and hopefully we can keep on a roll.”
Stark County rolled the dice to open the game, falling on an onsides kick at the A-W 48-yard line, but could not capitalize on the surprise play as the Titans stopped Hunter Kiesewetter for no gain on a fourth and 2 at the 40.
A-W then put together a seven-play, 60-yard drive on its first series, capped when quarterback Coltin Quagliano (12 of 21 passing, 239 yards) hit Samuels with a 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth down; Quagliano then ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Titan lead.
“At the beginning, teams don't focus on me yet, so I knew I could get some momentum going early,” said Samuels (five receptions, 106 yards), who hauled in a 40-yard bomb from Quagliano on the first play of the drive. “Those big plays were huge for us; they got us flowing.”
The hosts made it 14-0 with 5:31 to go in the opening period by taking just two plays to go 67 yards. All of that territory was covered by junior halfback Reece Gripp (10 carries, 125 yards), including his 57-yard scoring sprint up the middle.
Late in the first period, A-W had a chance to extend its lead when a short punt set it up at the Stark 38-yard line. However, the Rebel defense rose up and stopped the Titans on downs, setting the stage for a solid second quarter in which they held the Annawan-Wethersfield offense in check.
“We were frustrated in the first half, and we had to clean some things up at halftime,” said Willits. “We had to make some changes for the second half.”
Those adjustments showed when Quagliano scored from five yards out midway through the third period, followed by Isaac Shaw's 1-yard TD run with 32 seconds left to put the Titans up 28-0.
A-W nailed down the win when Quagliano hooked up on long touchdown passes to Shaw and Kale Nelson. Now, the Titans prepare for the next leg of this season's journey.
“Everyone played good tonight, and now we're 9-0, but this is just the beginning,” said Samuels. “Our focus is now on the playoffs. It's back to square one.”