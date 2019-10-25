MORRISON — Both the Morrison Mustangs and their Three Rivers Conference Rock rivals from Orion entered Friday night’s football match-up at Morrison’s Bud Cole Field with unfinished business to cap off the regular season.
Morrison coach Ryan Oetting was concentrating on keeping his team’s record flawless, and Orion’s Chip Filler was fighting to put his team in contention for a playoff spot.
After an unusual first half of play that featured four Mustang fumbles, Morrison regrouped and ran away with the game in the second half, scoring at will, and living up to their lofty No. 4 ranking in Class 1A with 35-6 victory.
With the victory, the Mustangs wrapped up a 9-0 regular season and captured the Three Rivers Rock Division with a 6-0 mark.
Orion’s up and down season sits at 5-4, 3-3 and hopeful for an invite into the playoffs tonight.
“We haven’t fumbled all year, and to be able to overcome four fumbles in the first half, and go into the locker room at halftime with the lead shows the tenacity and toughness of our team,” said Oetting, whose club led 7-6 at the break. “It’s important to keep players focused and upbeat to overcome adversity and come through.”
That was easy to do with Keegan Anderson having a breakout game. He turned the game with huge plays on both sides of halftime. With just over one minute remaining in the first half, and looking at a long field in front of them, Anderson took a handoff and hustled 90 yards for a touchdown run. He then took the second-half kickoff 72 yards for a score that put the Mustangs on top 14-6 and started the avalanche that buried the Chargers.
“Keegan Anderson has come up big for us all season, when he gets into the open field, he becomes extremely difficult to stop, and those two big plays definitely were a game-changer for us,” Oetting said.
Anderson later wrapped up the scoring with a 90-yard interception for a touchdown. He rushed seven times for 99 yards and a touchdown to go with his two long returns.
Hunter Newman had six rushes for 41 yards and a 30-yard touchdown reception. Mustang quarterback Nathan Helms was 3 for 4 in the air for 48 yards and the one TD that came with six minutes left in the third.
Morrison orchestrated an effective on-side kick to regain possession, marched quickly down the field, and with four minutes left in the third quarter, Jevin Smith scored on a 4-yard run with the extra-point kick making it 28-6.
“Orion is an excellent team, and the way our guys were able to dominate the line of scrimmage and consistently push the ball up the field and add to the lead was exactly what we challenged them to do at halftime, and a good sign for us as we prepare for the playoffs,” said Oetting.
Coby Schultz (20 carries, 69 yards) capped an opening 53-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run that gave Orion the early lead.
Orion QB Ryan Jungwirth was 14 for 28 in the air for 120 yards, but was picked three times.
“We had several chances early in the game and could not convert, and Morrison’s defense is a very strong unit,” said Filler. “In the second half, Morrison was able to keep us off of the field, and we need to focus on taking advantage of the opportunities presented to us as we play on the road in the playoffs, and with our history and reputation as a strong playoff team, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”