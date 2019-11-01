ROCK ISLAND — The numbers are plenty scary to study for the Alleman football team.
However, Coach Todd Depoorter and his Pioneers will carry the belief that they can get the job done today.
Alleman (5-4) heads into a Class 3A first-round playoff game against a talented and veteran Byron team that comes in red hot. The Tigers (8-1) are averaging nearly 50 points a game in their last eight games and have allowed just 63 points total in those eight victories.
Ranked third statewide in 3A this week in the final Associated Press poll, Byron's only loss this season was 18-16 to 4A-ranked conference rival Stillman Valley on Sept. 6.
Byron routed Alleman last fall in a first-round contest and only lost in the state title game.
"They run their Wing-T extremely well," Depoorter said of the Tigers. "They attack the width of the field with the sweep and the counter. And they can run it right at you.
"We saw last year that they can score in bunches. We are more prepared for their offense this year and we know we have to do our job on defense. They are physical and athletic and we just have to play our game."
The Pioneers could not stop Byron last year and Depoorter has a couple of ways he thinks his team can slow that down.
"I think we are a better defensive team this year than we were last year," Depoorter said. "We know a little more about them and I think we will be better reading their keys.
"Then, we understand one of the best ways to slow down a powerful offense is to not allow them to have the ball in their hands. We want to control the game with our offense."
The biggest part of that is possessions also have to end with points. Depoorter is still disappointed with last Friday's 26-14 loss to Rock Island when Alleman failed to score on three drives into the red zone.
"We had that same problem last year against Byron," he said. "We moved the ball pretty well, but we didn't get anything out of too many of those drives. We need to score. We don't want to possess the ball and not finish drives."
Keys to that will be the play of quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder. Their throwing game has been very good this season and Carpita had his best running game of the season against Rocky.
"I think we are seeing the evolution of Zach," Depoorter said. "He did a really good job of turning some pass plays into big scrambles for first downs. That is just a case of doing it one time and getting the confidence to pull the ball down and run.
"He's also getting better on the option. It also helps to have Killian (Ahern) back because he is our big-play guy at receiver. It hurt us that he had to come out (with a leg injury) against Rocky last week, but he is ready to go this week and that changes a lot of what we can do on offense."