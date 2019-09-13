STERLING — The Golden Warriors’ defense introduced itself to the Western Big 6 Conference by keeping the Alleman offense in check most of the night in a 34-6 win Friday at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
An Alleman offense missing its top two quarterbacks because of injury fumbled on the first drive of the game, punted on the next five, then had a pass intercepted on the following possession.
Sterling, a playoff semifinalist the last two seasons, came into the Big 6 opener ranked third statewide in Class 5A. The contest marked Sterling's first since joining the league in the offseason.
“[We were] just making the right reads, flying to the ball, stuff like that,” Sterling linebacker Tyree Kelly said.
Alleman (0-3, 0-1 Big 6) managed 153 rushing yards and 58 passing yards, though 76 of those total yards came on one scoring drive late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
With the exception of that 11-play drive, Alleman never found itself in Sterling territory.
The Pioneers had a 20-yard drive to open the game, which ended in a fumble, and a 30-yard drive to close it, which ended when the clock ran out and the Pioneers had the ball at their own 40. Alleman’s seven other drives each gained less than 10 yards.
“They kept really good contain on the outside and they were blitzing their linebackers,” said Alleman's standout running back Nate Sheets, who subbed in at QB. “Overall, most of the game we picked it up pretty well, but they kind of won us over and got a push on the offensive and defensive lines.”
Sheets had 23 carries for 75 yards and completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s just a talented athlete, loves football, three-sport athlete,” Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said. “He’s just a great competitor. He’s our best offensive player and the football’s in his hand every play. There were going to be some plays Nate made and we just didn’t block enough for him.”
Sterling’s defense also set up the offense. Four times the Warriors opened a drive in Alleman territory, with Quintin Spaulding picking off a pass from Sheets in the flat and returning it to the Alleman 3 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
“He did a good job. He kind of just sat and he was coming off the edge,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “He just played zone coverage and sat where he needed to sit. It was such a quick read. Trevon [Jordan] is on that left side, so it looked like [Sheets] got the ball out of his hands quick and Quintin was able to make a play. Just have to give him a little bit of heck for not getting into the end zone.”
Sterling’s Jahshawn Howard punched it in on the next play. Howard finished the game with 11 carries for 28 yards and a score.
Initially, Alleman’s defense held tough as well. Sterling, used to breaking big plays for scores, had to rely on long drives and getting short gains early in the game to move the ball.
“Our offense just got off to a slow start,” Howard said. “We were going slow all around, to be honest. Coach Schlemmer, he really got on our butts in the locker room. We all knew that’s not how we play. We stress every day that’s not how we play. We’re a dominant team. We were not playing dominant.”
After fumbling on its first drive, Sterling scored on the next two drives, but both took more than 10 plays.
Sterling cashed in on its second drive when Cooper Willman went 28 yards on an option play on fourth down for the score.
Sterling (3-0, 1-0 WB6) burned away most of the second quarter on its next drive. Taking over at their own 43, the Warriors were initially knocked back by a pair of penalties. Looking at a first-and-20 at their own 33, the Golden Warriors then embarked on a 17-play drive burning more than 8 minutes off the clock. Willman converted a third-and-13 with a 16-yard scramble, then converted a fourth-and-5 with a pass to Noel Aponte for 13 yards. Facing a fourth-and-3 at the Alleman 25, Willman kept it himself and got to the 16 for a first down. Moments later, Willman converted a fourth-and-goal at the one with a keeper up the middle for the Warriors’ second score of the night.
"For our kids to find a way when it's not 60-yard touchdowns and you've got big plays, it's not easy against teams like that," Schlemmer said. "Our kids were able to grind it out a lot and I think it showed."
After both defenses stepped up on the initial drives of the third quarter resulting in an exchange of punts, with Sterling took over at the Pioneers’ 37. Given the short field, Sterling handed the ball to Aponte, who burst up the middle, breaking a tackle and going 37 yards for the score.
“I had my block set up in front of me,” Aponte said. “I was just reading my guys. My line was doing a great job on those plays. I just had to read them.”
Aponte added a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, capping off a two-play drive after Isaiah Yarbrough had returned a punt to the Alleman 31.
The Pioneers got on the board with 8:51 left in the game when Sheets found Lakin Calloway in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
“I was getting blitzed so I stepped back and ran outside the pocket,” Sheets said. “Saw Lakin Calloway and Paulie Rouse downfield behind the players so I heaved it down there to see what I could do.”
The win is Sterling's first conference win in the Western Big 6 after a pair of nonconference wins to open its first season in the 50-year old league.
"It means a lot," Aponte said. "Were joining a new conference, a lot of competition in this conference, but I think we can compete with a lot of the teams in here."