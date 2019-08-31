DAVENPORT — What a difference a year makes.
Davenport Assumption's football team struggled to contain Rock Island Alleman's ground game and couldn't convert on offense a season ago.
In the rematch Saturday night, the Knights stymied the Pioneers' ground game, forced five Alleman turnovers and feasted on big plays.
The result was Assumption opening the 2019 campaign with a 42-0 rout over Alleman at a rainy Brady Street Stadium.
Coach Wade King's team dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides.
Alleman tailback Nate Sheets rushed for 146 yards in last year's 38-19 Pioneer win at Augustana College. Sheets was held to 52 yards, just 20 in the opening half on 10 carries.
Assumption quarterback Tyler Kulhanek ran for a career-high 242 yards on only 12 carries and three touchdowns. He also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Seth Adrian.
The Knights finished with 302 rushing yards.
Turnovers set the stage. Alleman had four. Assumption didn't have any.
On the game's second possession, Alleman quarterback Zach Carpita hit Lakin Calloway for a 42-yard gain. Calloway had the ball poked away and the Knights recovered.
Assumption, behind the athleticism of Kulhanek, capitalized. After the Pioneers dropped Kulhanek for a 13-yard loss, the 5-foot-9 and 160-pounder rebounded with a 32-yard run for a first down and then a 45-yard keeper for a score.
Alleman turned it over on its ensuing possession. Former Pioneer and Knights safety Dayne Hodge intercepted Carpita and returned it to the Alleman 6.
Nate Schlichting scored two plays later to extend the lead to 12-0.
Then in the final 90 seconds of the first half, Owen Hamel picked off Carpita. The Knights capitalized, getting a 27-yard field goal from Franz Sirna to end the half.
Assumption blew open the game in the third quarter.
Kulhanek had touchdown runs of 69 and 86 yards. He found Adrian for a score late in the period to make it a 36-point lead and a continuous clock.
Sophomore Ayden Weiman had a 15-yard touchdown run for the Knights, who are coming off their first sub-.500 season in a decade, in the final two minutes.
Alleman ended the game with 102 total yards. The Pioneers are at Quincy Notre Dame next Friday. Assumption travels to Dubuque Wahlert.