Expecting to be opening the IHSA Class 6A playoffs at Almquist Field, the Rock Island Rocks were shocked a bit on Saturday when the IHSA announced the pairings and the Rocks will be a No. 9 seed and go on the road for a first-round game at Dunlap.
The game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
"It's disappointing for the kids and our fans, but we will get over it," RI coach Ben Hammer said. "Our fans travel very well and our kids are just excited to play in a postseason game. I like to think we were 7-2 against a quality schedule, that would be enough to play a home game."
The problem came with East Louis Senior and Dunlap bumping up from 5A to 6A. Also, the north/south split for 6A allowed Chicago Kenwood (7-1, with 32 playoff points) to get a No. 7 seed in the north with RI 7-2 with 38 points placed in the south.
In Class 7A, Moline (5-4) will hit the road to play Willowbrook, the No. 5 seed. That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"We are excited to have another opportunity to play," said Moline coach Mike Morrissey. "This is a big accomplishment and now all we want to do is go up there and compete."
Alleman (5-4) will not have to dig deep in the archives to find a scouting report for its Class 3A opponent. The Pioneers hit the road for the second straight year at No. 2 seed Byron.
"We know a lot about them because they played a lot of juniors last year," Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said. "We'll have to look at some film from this year to see what they do different, but we know they will run the Wing-T and execute it very well."
Moline
The Maroons are hoping to keep taking steps for the program. After getting to the second round in 2018 where they were walloped by Chicago Mount Carmel, they reached the second round last year and played close with Batavia. Now, they want to break through with a win.
"One thing our guys don't have is a lack of confidence," Morrissey said. "We started playing a good team from the suburbs in the regular season to get to this spot and be ready. We want to represent Moline and the Western Big 6."
Morrissey does have a little knowledge of Willowbrook (8-1).
"I know they have a really good quarterback who can run and throw," Morrissey said. "He nearly beat Batavia on his own in the quarterfinals last year. He's a guy we will need to be disciplined against and not allow him to run around and make plays."
Rock Island
The Rocks don't know a lot about the Eagles (7-2), but Hammer knows some about who they have played and what coach Brett Cazalet is all about.
"I do know their coach from some camps and clinics," Hammer said. "I don't know about their team and will start looking as soon as I can. I know they beat Galesburg 21-7 and Metamora 10-7, two teams we also beat."
Hammer will also work on his own team this week. He is hoping for an early Saturday afternoon start, but will talk to Rocky athletic director Michelle Lillis and then Cazalet to make that decision.
"We want to keep improving as a team and be prepared for the weekend," Hammer said.
Alleman
The Pioneers lost to Byron (8-1) 50-14 in the first-round last season and will surely see much of the same attack from the Tigers.
"They are well-coached and they will be very similar to what they were a year ago," Depoorter said. "They are tough and physical."
That Wing-T offense also affects the Pioneers on several levels. For one, almost everyone Alleman played this season runs a spread formation while Byron keeps it old style. Also, the Tigers are an explosive offense, scoring 40 or more points in eight of their nine games.
"It affects our personnel because of how we have defended teams all year," Depoorter said. "It takes us a little bit to get up to their game speed and sets. Last year, they scored quickly on us and we need to get up to speed quicker this time."