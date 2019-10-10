Alleman running back Nate Sheets breaks a tackle against Geneseo earlier this season. After starting the season 0-3, the Pioneers have won three straight and are now tied for second place at 3-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference.
ROCK ISLAND — When the Alleman Pioneers fell to 0-3 to start the football season, senior Killian Ahern noted it was a well-deserved 0-3. He also knew the Pioneers would turn things around.
They certainly have.
Following losses to Assumption (42-0), Quincy Notre Dame (21-17) and Sterling (34-6), Alleman has found another gear with wins over Moline, Geneseo and United Township to not only get to .500, the Pioneers are tied for second at 3-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference heading into tonight's game at Quincy (4-2, 3-1).
"I just don't think we were executing our jobs at the start of the season," senior running back Nate Sheets said. "We are still not playing perfect, but we are getting better. It was all on us to start."
Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said it was a combination of things, but he knew the Pioneers would figure it out. To do so, he relied on the guys who fill out his coaching staff.
"We had to start by examining everything we were doing," Depoorter said. "We needed to make sure we were doing the right things. We took a long, hard look and what I told the players was we needed to go to our strengths.
"For me, that is having a veteran group of assistant coaches. We committed them to each work with their position and make their group better. I thought we played really good defense in Week 2 and Week 3 and that was where we started building."
Still, the Pioneers are a very young and inexperienced team and down 0-3 and getting set to play a powerful Moline team, it would have been easy to throw in the towel. That rarely happens for the Alleman football program.
"I think we believed in ourselves and that chemistry kept us from having doubts in ourselves," senior offensive lineman and linebacker Brennan O'Keeffe said. "For sure, after the Sterling game there was some doubt. I mean, that was nowhere near the start we wanted.
"We go into every game believing we will win that game, so we had a good feeling about playing Moline. I missed that game with an injury but we really showed we were OK."
More than just being OK, the Pioneers could take a deep breathe and know that all the work was finally worth it. That, in itself, changes the entire landscape of the season.
"No matter how much you talk to the players at some point you have to see results," Depoorter said. "We knew they would be resilient, but they needed a win in the worst way.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"It wasn't like some magic thing happened that Moline week. The process was already in place and it just happened that night. We got off to a decent start and we made some plays."
It also helped that the Pioneers got back to "Alleman football" on offense. Through three games the Pioneers were averaging 97 rushing yards per game. In the last three games they are averaging 173.7 yards per game on the ground.
Even more important, Depoorter has turned the running game almost completely to Sheets. Through those three losses Sheets had 59 carries and the rest of the team had 58 carries. Sheets was averaging 4.1 yards per carry. In the three wins, he has carried the ball 93 of 109 rushes and is up to 4.9 yards per rush.
"That's all about the guys up front," Sheets said. "We knew they were young and going to grow. I would not have what I have without the seven guys up front."
Early in the season, the Pioneers did much of their offensive damage with the pass, including the win over Moline. Now, quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder have many more options.
"That's Alleman football," Carpita said. "What we have now is a team that sees what is going to work and go with it. We needed to throw the ball against Moline, but we felt like we could pound the ball against Geneseo and UT.
"When we struggled early, the key for us was the coaches instilled a positive feeling to all of us."
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-003
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-001
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-002
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-004
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-005
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-006
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-007
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-008
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-009
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-010
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-011
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-012
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-013
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-014
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-015
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-016
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-017
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-01.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-02.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-03.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-04.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-05.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-06.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-07.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-08.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-09.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-10.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-11.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-12.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-13.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-14.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-15.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-16.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-17.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-18.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-19.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-20.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-21.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-22.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-23.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-24.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-25.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-26.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-27.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-28.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-29.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-30.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-31.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-32.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-33.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-34.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-35.jpg
092719-mda-spt-allem-geneseo-fb-36.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-1.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-2.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-3.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-4.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-5.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-6.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-7.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-8.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-9.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-10.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-11.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-12.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-13.jpg
092419-mda-spt-rocky-alleman-vb-14.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-001a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-002a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-003a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-004a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-006a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-007a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-008a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-009a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-010a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-011a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-012a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-013a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-014a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-015a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-018a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-019a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-020a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-021a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-022a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-024a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-025a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-026a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-027a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-028a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-029a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-030a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-031a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-032a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-034a.jpg
092019-mda-spt-moline-all-fb-035a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-002a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-004a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-005a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-008a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-010a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-012a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-013a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-014a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-016a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-018a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-024a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-026a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-032a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-034a.jpg
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-041a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-001a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-002a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-003a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-004a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-005a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-006a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-007a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-008a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-009a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-010a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-011a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-012a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-013a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-014a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-016a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-017a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-018a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-019a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-020a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-021a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-022a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-023a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-024a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-025a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-026a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-027a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-028a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-029a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-030a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-031a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-032a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-033a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-034a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-035a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-036a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-037a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-038a.jpg
083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-039a.jpg
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Jeff Wendland is the lead prep sports writer for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline. He can be reached on email at jwendland@qconline.com or on Twitter @jaydub_DA