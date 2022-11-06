A-W's Senteney, MerCo's Relander LTC Players of the Year

After two teams split the 2021 Lincoln Trail Conference football crown, this year's championship was even more divided.

Knoxville (9-2), which shared the '21 LTC title with Abingdon-Avon, was one of three clubs to split this season's conference crown as the Blue Bullets along with Annawan-Wethersfield and Mercer County all went 6-1 to finish as tri-champions.

The Blue Bullets are still alive in the IHSA state playoffs as they head to Downs Tri-Valley for their second quarterfinal appearance in the last three postseasons. However, A-W and MerCo both ended at 7-3 with first-round losses in 1A and 2A, respectively.

But when the LTC announced this season's all-conference squad, it was the Titans and the Golden Eagles each having a player singled out for high honors.

Mercer County senior running back/wide receiver Owen Relander was named the LTC's Offensive Player of the Year, while A-W senior linebacker Matthew Senteney was honored as the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Both were also unanimous first team all-LTC selections.

Also a unanimous first teamer as an offensive lineman, Senteney was joined on the first team by Titan sophomore running back Zeb Rashid (also a unanimous selection), junior wide receiver Colin Hornback and junior defensive back Ashton Potter.

Rashid also earned a second team defensive nod at linebacker. All told, Annawan-Wethersfield had 13 all-conference selections.

Like Senteney, MerCo's Relander was also a unanimous first-team pick on both sides of the ball, earning a similar honor at defensive back. He was one of four first-team honorees, enabling the Golden Eagles to match A-W's total of four first-team picks.

Joining Relander (also a second team offensive pick as a kick returner) on the first team were junior quarterback Colby Cox, senior offensive lineman Carson Kellett and senior defensive end Brecken Heinrichs.

Heinrichs and Kellett also earned second team honors at tight end and defensive tackle, respectively. Altogether, Mercer County wound up with 11 all-conference selections.

As for Knoxville, the Blue Bullets had five first-teamers — the most of any team — and 11 all-conference picks.

Earning first team honors were the senior quartet of running back/defensive lineman Jaxin Johnson (a unanimous choice on offense), tight end Braden Downs, offensive lineman William Stowe and defensive back Beau Honeycutt (both also unanimous) alongside sophomore linebacker Bo Laws.

Class 1A playoff qualifier ROWVA-Williamsfield (6-5) had three first-teamers in senior lineman Graham Wight (first team both ways), junior running back Bryan Bertleshofer and junior linebacker Luke Nelson (unanimous). United (1-8) had one first teamer in junior linebacker Tony Rodriguez.